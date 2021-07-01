Justice Denied for Former South African Athlete Lindani Myeni

Photo by Yeshiel/Xinhua via Getty Images.

JOHANNESBURG, May 1, 2021 -- People protest as the remains of the late South African rugby player Lindani Myeni arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 1, 2021. The death of South African rugby player Lindani Myeni at the hands of U.S. police in Honolulu has aroused shock and anger in his homeland, prompting protests and calls for justice. The 29-year-old sportsman, who was unarmed, was shot dead by police on April 14. His wife Lindsay Myeni had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the police.