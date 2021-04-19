Latest Footage Further Reveals Senselessness Behind Lindani Myeni's Death
Hawaiian police have released graphic body camera footage which reveals that there was no reasonable justification for the killing of South African Lindani Myeni by police last week.
The Honolulu Police Department in Hawaii has recently released the graphic body camera footage which captured Lindani Myeni's last moments. The 29-year-old South African man was killed last week by the police in what they have since alleged was a suspected house burglary. However, details around the death of Myeni have been called into question by the public with the latest video evidence failing to provide any reasonable justification for Myeni having been shot to death by police officers.
READ: Family Confirms: Black Lives Matter Protester Oluwatoyin Salau Found Dead
The lawyer representing Myeni's family, Luke Korkowski, spoke to News24 recently and described the death of Myeni as having been "the result of poorly trained or aggressive police officers escalating a situation needlessly."
Myeni, who was married to American citizen Lindsay Myeni, was reportedly mistaken for a burglar on the night of April 14th. Subsequent to the police officers showing up to the scene of the suspected burglary, an altercation ensued wherein Myeni was shot four times by police officers and later died at Queen Emma's Hospital. The police officers claim they acted in self-defense although the latest camera footage casts doubts on their assertions considerably.
South Africans are understandably outraged in what appears to be the continued killings of Black people at the hands of the police in the US. Last year, the Black Lives Matter movement took centre stage as protesters took to the streets for more than a month following the death of George Floyd. The latest killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright has again sparked fresh protests in the Minneapolis Area. Conversations around the abolishment of the police force have ben at the fore as there appears to be no effective resolution in sight with regards to the safety of Black Americans in their respective communities.
Prominent opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), released a statement condemning the killing of Myeni and calling for the South African government to hold the American police involved to account. The ruling African National Congress (ANC) has yet to respond in this regard, however. Meanwhile, a fundraiser has been set up by Myeni's family in order to have his body repatriated to South Africa.
