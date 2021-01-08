nigeria
News Brief
Robert Solomon
Jan. 08, 2021 12:29PM EST

Listen to Bwoiidaas & Amaarae's Captivating 'Radar' Remix

A new remix to the 26-year-old Nigerian's debut single.

Nigerian-born alté breed Mark Daso Mina, best known for his stage name Bwoiidaas, has released the remix of his debut single "Radar" featuring Ghanaian-American singer/songwriter Amaarae.

The 26-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer's "Radar" paints a story about a prince who finds peace, love, and comfort in the arms of a witch who has lived in the forest all her life. Not minding royalty, his choices change his faith forever as he chooses true love over evil itself.

Bwoiidaas' debut single infuses a laidback afro-fusion beat with captivating vocals. "I made the beat of "Radar" and recorded while I was alone," mentions the artist. "I enjoy working alone because I am a deep thinker. I love suggestions but not during the whole creative process because at that moment, I have a picture painted in my head that I want to create for my fans, and with distractions, I could lose track. So when I'm creating a project, I'm always left alone, and my team understands why"

For Bwoiidaas, the release of "Radar" may have further paved a music pathway for more local and international collaborations. 2021 is promising to be a felicitous year for him as we expect an EP soon.

Listen to "Radar" remix featuring Amaarae below.


Film
Photo by Leni Sinclair/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

You Can Watch the 'Finding Fela!' Documentary For Free This Weekend

Finding Fela!, the documentary detailing the life and accomplishments of Fela Kuti, is free on LinkTV for limited days.

Look, we've been home for almost a year now and your "Movies To Watch" lists are getting noticeably shorter. We get it. If you're about to pull the trigger on rewatching that same series for the fourth time this weekend, we're here to save you.

Finding Fela!, the 2014 documentary detailing the life and accomplishments of Nigerian icon Fela Kuti has been made available for free via LinkTV.

The film, directed by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney, tells the story of Kuti's life, musical journey and mastery and delves appropriately into the late musician's political impact and social importance.

Fela, the creator of afrobeat, used his voice and fame to bring about political and social change under a dictatorial Nigerian government during the 1970s and 1980s. His revolutionary work transformed the ways in which many Africans deal with government oppression today, 50 years later.

