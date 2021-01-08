Listen to Bwoiidaas & Amaarae's Captivating 'Radar' Remix
A new remix to the 26-year-old Nigerian's debut single.
Nigerian-born alté breed Mark Daso Mina, best known for his stage name Bwoiidaas, has released the remix of his debut single "Radar" featuring Ghanaian-American singer/songwriter Amaarae.
The 26-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer's "Radar" paints a story about a prince who finds peace, love, and comfort in the arms of a witch who has lived in the forest all her life. Not minding royalty, his choices change his faith forever as he chooses true love over evil itself.
Bwoiidaas' debut single infuses a laidback afro-fusion beat with captivating vocals. "I made the beat of "Radar" and recorded while I was alone," mentions the artist. "I enjoy working alone because I am a deep thinker. I love suggestions but not during the whole creative process because at that moment, I have a picture painted in my head that I want to create for my fans, and with distractions, I could lose track. So when I'm creating a project, I'm always left alone, and my team understands why"
For Bwoiidaas, the release of "Radar" may have further paved a music pathway for more local and international collaborations. 2021 is promising to be a felicitous year for him as we expect an EP soon.
Listen to "Radar" remix featuring Amaarae below.