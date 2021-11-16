Amaarae & Moliy's 'Sad Girlz Luv Money' Remix Debuts On Billboard Hot 100
The blazing hot Ghanaian track hits yet another landmark.
Buzzing Ghanaian artist Amaarae continues her incredible run as her and Moliy's remix of "Sad Girlz Luv Money" featuring US-Colombian Kali Uchis has broken into the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.
Debuting at #80 on the Hot 100 charts this week, "Sad Girlz Luv Money (Remix)" marks both Amaarae and Moliy's first entry into chart.
That's not the only accolade the track's gotten though, as it's also recently risen to #1 on the global Spotify Viral chart, #1 on TikTok U.S. Top Tracks chart, #1 on the Shazam US chart and #29 on the UK Singles chart.
.@amaarae & @moliymusic's "Sad Girlz Luv Money," featuring @KALIUCHIS, debuts at No. 80 on this week's #Hot100.\n\nIt earns Amaarae and Moliy their first career entries on the chart.— billboard charts (@billboard charts)1637012638
OkayAfrica recently spoke with Amaarae for our Decoded series after the release of her debut album, The Angel You Don't Know. She broke down hit songs like "Trust Fund Baby", "Jumping Ship" with Kojey Radical as well as her Southern rap musical influences. She also mentions being inspired by an op-ed that she penned for OkayAfrica in 2019, and her mother's role in helping her coin the album title The Angel You Don't Know.
Watch that Decoded video and "Sad Girlz Luv Money" remix below.
DECODED | Amaarae Breaks Down Her Wordplay & Inspirations youtu.be
Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix www.youtube.com
- Amaarae — OKAYAFRICA's 100 WOMEN ›
- Dua Saleh & Amaarae Rule the Cosmos In New Video for 'fitt ... ›
- Amaarae Curates Spotify's 'Black to the Future' Playlist + More For ... ›
- Amaarae's New Music Video for 'Fluid' Is a Beautiful Masterpiece ... ›
- 3 Moments That Defined My Journey As a Young Woman In Search ... ›
- You Need to Listen to Amaarae's 'The Angel You Don't Know ... ›
- You Should Really Listen to Amaarae's New Single 'Spend Some ... ›
- Listen to Bwoiidaas & Amaarae's Captivating 'Radar' Remix ... ›
- Amaarae 'Spend Some Time' feat. Wande Coal - OkayAfrica ›
- M3NSA & Amaarae Link Up For 'SDI' - OkayAfrica ›