Antoinette Isama
Dec. 30, 2019 08:39PM EST

Lupita Nyong'o Graces the February Fashion & Film Cover for British Vogue

This is the Kenyan actor's first British Vogue cover.

Lupita Nyong'o is British Vogue's February cover star for their "Fashion & Film" issue. This is also the Kenyan actor's first time gracing a British Vogue cover.

"2020 is looking bright," she exclaims on Twitter. "My first British Vogue cover thanks to Edward Enninful."


For Enninful, selecting Nyong'o for this issue was a no brainer once he saw her outstanding performance in Us.

"Sometimes, a performance can move you so profoundly that you leave the cinema positively reeling. This was my experience all the way back in March last year, when I first saw Lupita Nyong'o take on her double role in Jordan Peele's brilliant and unsettling movie Us," he explains in his editor's note. "I called my team straightaway. I instantly knew I wanted her for the cover of this year's Fashion and Film issue, our third annual celebration of the best cinema performances of the previous 12 months."

As we wait for the interview to drop once the February issue hits newsstands on Jan. 3, take a look at Nyong'o working the camera with photography by Steven Meisel below.



*

In case you missed it, Nyong'o recently made an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, where she touched on her host of nominations for her role in Us, her role in the newest Star Wars installment, her debut children's book Sulwe and more. Revisit their conversation here.

Video still via Youtube.

Watch Sarkodie's New Music Video for 'Feelings' Featuring Maleek Berry

The latest music video from the Ghanaian rapper's album "Black Love" doubles as a mini rom-com for the lovers out there.

Sarkodie just dropped the music video for "Feelings" featuring Maleek Berry—the latest single from his album, Black Love.

In the video, directed by George Guise of Visionnaire Pictures Film, both the Ghanaian rapper and Nigerian producer link up to tell the story of one who is wrapped up in their feelings for their love interest and what could happen if you never tell that person such.

Photo by Fifo Adebakin.

Photos: This Is What the Melanin Unscripted x Native House Pop-Up Looked Like

Young African creatives gathered in community to discuss the state of contemporary African culture and music today.

As Lagos and Accra continue to buzz with plenty of concerts and parties to revel in the festive season as well as ring in the new year, young African creatives are also taking the time to gather like minds in community.

Melanin Unscripted, the agency and media platform headed by Nigerian-American visual multi-hyphenate Amarachi Nwosu, recently linked with The NATIVE to host Native House. Guests from near and far came through to the African Artists Foundation in Lagos for a day-long pop-up of cultural activations including a photo exhibition and a series of panels to discuss the state of contemporary African culture and music today.

8 Tips on How To Save Money While Sending Money to Africa This Holiday

WorldRemit shares some tips to help you save money this holiday.

Sponsored content from WorldRemit.

Sending money abroad during this holiday has never been easier. When planning to send money, most people do not realize that they can also save money while sending money back home to friends and family. Here are some tips to help you save money this holiday.

