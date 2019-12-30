Lupita Nyong'o Graces the February Fashion & Film Cover for British Vogue
This is the Kenyan actor's first British Vogue cover.
Lupita Nyong'o is British Vogue's February cover star for their "Fashion & Film" issue. This is also the Kenyan actor's first time gracing a British Vogue cover.
"2020 is looking bright," she exclaims on Twitter. "My first British Vogue cover thanks to Edward Enninful."
For Enninful, selecting Nyong'o for this issue was a no brainer once he saw her outstanding performance in Us.
"Sometimes, a performance can move you so profoundly that you leave the cinema positively reeling. This was my experience all the way back in March last year, when I first saw Lupita Nyong'o take on her double role in Jordan Peele's brilliant and unsettling movie Us," he explains in his editor's note. "I called my team straightaway. I instantly knew I wanted her for the cover of this year's Fashion and Film issue, our third annual celebration of the best cinema performances of the previous 12 months."
As we wait for the interview to drop once the February issue hits newsstands on Jan. 3, take a look at Nyong'o working the camera with photography by Steven Meisel below.
*
In case you missed it, Nyong'o recently made an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, where she touched on her host of nominations for her role in Us, her role in the newest Star Wars installment, her debut children's book Sulwe and more. Revisit their conversation here.
