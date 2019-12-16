Watch Lupita Nyong'o's Interview on 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah'
The star actress discussed awards season and the positive response to her debut book 'Sulwe.'
We love it whenever Trevor Noah has a fellow African join him on his late night show The Daily Show, and his latest guest is none other than the insanely talented Lupita Nyong'o.
The Oscar-winning actress spoke with the host about all of her recent award nominations, which include the Screen Actor's Guild Nomination and the Critics Choice award (she already won the New York Film Critics Circle's Best Actress Award for her performance in Us). The standout performance has also garnered serious Oscars buzz.
She also chatted about her role in the latest installment of Star Wars and her memories of watching the films as a young girl in Kenya. She described it as a "public holiday movie" in Kenya.
Later, Nyong'o talked about her debut book Sulwe, which is a New York Times' best seller. The book tackles colorism and is an ode to self-love for dark-skinned children. She also spoke on the the power that comes from "feeding your Imagination."
The two have worked together in the past, Nyong'o is slated to play his mother Patricia in the film adaptation of his book Born A Crime. Their camaraderie throughout the interview is infectious.
Check out the fill conversation below via Comedy Central.
