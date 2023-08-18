Major League DJZ Unveils "All Night Long" Featuring Elaine and Yumbs​

Heralded as a music powerhouse, Major League DJZ is at the forefront of shaping the sonic landscape of tomorrow. With an ingenious fusion of immersive African rhythms and futuristic production, the twin duo, comprised of Bandile and Banele Mbere, has maintained a decade-long legacy of commercial success and critical acclaim. They have played a pivotal role in reshaping the modern musical identity of South Africa, expertly melding influences from hip-hop, kwaito, Afrobeats, and amapiano into their distinctive repertoire.

This release features the collaborative efforts of esteemed producer Yumbs, known for his multi-platinum productions including works with Kelvin Momo and Mellow & Sleazy, as well as the soulful vocals of R&B sensation Elaine. The track is a sonic masterpiece that embodies the essence of South African dance music, transcending borders and delivering a taste of Johannesburg's vibrant nightlife.

Recorded in Los Angeles, "All Night Long" radiates an authentic Jozi atmosphere, thanks in no small part to Elaine's vocals, which serve as the driving force behind lyrics like 'If this is a dream don’t wake me up'. A captivating celebration of black love and romance, the track is poised to be the harbinger of fresh musical offerings from the duo this year.

In recent months, Major League DJZ has achieved triumphs with notable releases such as "Piano Republik," a collaborative endeavor with Major Lazor, in addition to live performances worldwide. Presently embarked on a comprehensive US tour, the duo is taking the Amapiano genre to global stages, captivating audiences with their unique sound. Fans can also anticipate forthcoming Balcony Mixes, a hallmark of the duo's creativity.

"We aimed to unveil a single that would deeply resonate with our fans as we usher in the upcoming spring/summer season. The overwhelmingly positive reactions from our audiences at various shows left us with no choice but to deliver what they crave," Major League expressed.

Listen here: https://open.spotify.com/album/7quQSHn1YFtfGXZHD8JR74?si=9tO77yWGR1OyyNfIzLdWZQ