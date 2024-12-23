As Mali Purge Streets Of French Names, Locals Wonder If It’s A Priority

To distance itself from its French colonial history, the Malian government has renamed several streets, boulevards, avenues, squares, and public establishments in its capital city, Bamako, which previously bore French names. According to Military leader Colonel Assimi Goita, the decision was taken to rid Mali of colonial relics while instilling a newfound appreciation for Malian history and its heroes.

Mali's recent action follows the path of Burkina Faso and Niger, who have also shed their colonial references by renaming streets and cutting ties with France. The three junta-led countries are the sole members of the Alliance of Sahel States faction created to bolster the interests of these countries with the "aim of establishing an architecture of collective defense and mutual assistance for the benefit of our populations," Goita wrote in his X account during the announcement of the bloc in September 2023.

The alliance was formed just as the three countries were ousted from ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), the dominant West African economic union. One of the more pivotal changes in Goita's recent declaration involves renaming Cedeao Avenue, which previously represented the ECOWAS, to the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) Avenue. This decision further solidifies Mali's commitment to strengthening its ties with the AES and further solidifying its legacy.

On the ground, the reaction to the name changes has been mixed. Locals say that while the attempt to wrestle Mali's cultural heritage from its colonial past is commendable, it is not a priority for many Malians. "The practical implications and everyday life concerns like economic hardships and ongoing insurgency might overshadow this development for many,", who lives in Bamako, tells OkayAfrica. There is also the issue of this renaming rendering Mali's history incomplete. "I do not see the importance of changing the names. It is part of our history, and we should keep it that way - history," says N'Diaye.