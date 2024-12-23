10 African Music Projects You May Have Missed This Year

As Mali Purge Streets Of French Names, Locals Wonder If It’s A Priority

The Malian military administration has renamed about 25 locations, including public institutions in a bid to shed itself of its French colonial history. However, some locals think this may render history incomplete.

Military official wearing green beret and camouflage uniform signs documents at desk while four officials stand behind, with Malian flag and African artwork in background.

Malians want to see real change happening alongside symbolic ones.

Colonel Assimi Goita via X account

To distance itself from its French colonial history, the Malian government has renamed several streets, boulevards, avenues, squares, and public establishments in its capital city, Bamako, which previously bore French names. According to Military leader Colonel Assimi Goita, the decision was taken to rid Mali of colonial relics while instilling a newfound appreciation for Malian history and its heroes.

Mali's recent action follows the path of Burkina Faso and Niger, who have also shed their colonial references by renaming streets and cutting ties with France. The three junta-led countries are the sole members of the Alliance of Sahel States faction created to bolster the interests of these countries with the "aim of establishing an architecture of collective defense and mutual assistance for the benefit of our populations," Goita wrote in his X account during the announcement of the bloc in September 2023.

The alliance was formed just as the three countries were ousted from ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), the dominant West African economic union. One of the more pivotal changes in Goita's recent declaration involves renaming Cedeao Avenue, which previously represented the ECOWAS, to the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) Avenue. This decision further solidifies Mali's commitment to strengthening its ties with the AES and further solidifying its legacy.

On the ground, the reaction to the name changes has been mixed. Locals say that while the attempt to wrestle Mali's cultural heritage from its colonial past is commendable, it is not a priority for many Malians. "The practical implications and everyday life concerns like economic hardships and ongoing insurgency might overshadow this development for many," Cheick N'Diaye, who lives in Bamako, tells OkayAfrica. There is also the issue of this renaming rendering Mali's history incomplete. "I do not see the importance of changing the names. It is part of our history, and we should keep it that way - history," says N'Diaye.


Apart from Cedeao Avenue, streets like Faidherbe, Brière de L'Isle, and Archinard, named after the French colonial administration, have been rebaptized as Mamadou Lamine Dramé, Banzoumana Sissoko, and El Hadj Cheick Oumar Tall—all references to Malian historical figures who were instrumental to Mali's socio-cultural well-being or integral to the resistance against French colonialism. Also renamed was The Ruault Avenue, which now honors Captain Sékou Traoré, a renowned symbol against terrorismkilled in 2012 while on duty.

Many locals like N'Diaye also agree that this development could strengthen the national identity and redefine the cultural landscape in Mali, but say they are mainly symbolic and ill-timed. N'Diaye says although he was curious when he first learned of the development, he wasn't sure about its immediate importance to the country's ongoing economic andsecurity challenges. "Some might see the act of rebaptizing streets as a distraction from addressing these more pressing issues, though others might see it as part of a necessary cultural and political shift," N'Diaye says.

He's right. X user, Alhalifa Ould Brahim, described the development as "small details to distract [the] poor citizens." In contrast, another user deemed it important, necessary, and a fight that must continue at a higher level.

Ultimately, Malians want to see real change happening alongside symbolic ones. "The impact on cultural identity is complex," N'Diaye says. "It might foster unity by reasserting traditional names or figures; conversely, if not paired with broader cultural and educational initiatives, it might remain symbolic without deep-rooted changes in cultural perception or daily life."

