Midem Africa Announces Free Talks Featuring Mr Eazi, Focalistic & More
The first pan-African digital music event, MIDEM Africa will be dedicated to the continent's most buzzing music markets, featuring a host of exclusive keynotes, talks and panels.
Midem, the music world's leading music business event, has announced their new programme for Midem Africa which will be kicking off with an eye-grabbing series of talks taking place from June 28 through July 1. The digital event will be available to all free of charge.
The 4-day Midem Africa conference will include events with major artists and industry leaders like Mr Eazi discussing the Globalising Afrobeats & Empowering the Next Generation, Focalistic talking about The Global Rise of Amapiano and Warner Music executives giving their take on The Music Industry in Africa Today & Tomorrow.
OkayAfrica will be hosting our own panel discussion and Q&A alongside industry players around How To Promote Your Music in today's globalized music economy. The focus will be how artists can best stand out from the crowd through visibility, image and marketability. More details on that to come soon!
"Midem Africa, just like Midem, will be the place where the world's industry leaders share their vision on the future of the music business," says Midem director Alexandre Deniot. "It's an honour to reunite the most influential local music players and their regional and international counterparts with some truly great artists."
Additional artists who will be at Midem Africa include Fally Ipupa, Youssou N'Dour, Stonebwoy, Vanessa Mdee, Nomcebo Zikode,, A'salfo, Afrikan Boy, Shekhinah, Salatiel and Tresor. Other companies presenting will are Google and data insights from MRC Data.
Check out a trailer for Midem Africa below and get registered for the free event here.
Midem Africa - The first pan-African digital music event youtu.be
- Bizzle Osikoya Is the A&R Shaping the Voice of a New Generation ... ›
- This Is What It Takes for South African Musicians to Succeed Abroad ... ›
- How East African Musicians Are Making Money Today - OkayAfrica ›
- MIDEM Is Successfully Showing the Vast Opportunities of the African ... ›