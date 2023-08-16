Mr Eazi's ChopLife SoundSystem Unveils "By Force" Music Video

The dynamic musical ensemble, Mr Eazi's ChopLife SoundSystem, has unveiled the stunning music video for their track "By Force," featured in their inaugural album Chop Life, Vol. 1: Mzansi Chronicles. The song, a collaboration between acclaimed South African rappers Focalistic and Anatii alongside Mr Eazi himself, serves as an anthem emphasizing the liberation from negativity and the relentless pursuit of one's goals.

Directed by the talented Mollana Burke of JM Films, the video delves into the intriguing escapades of three stylishly-dressed and eccentric debt collectors as they traverse the bustling streets of London. Contrary to the initial assumption of collecting money, the trio's mission reveals a far more profound purpose – assisting individuals in shedding their emotional burdens.

At the forefront of ChopLife Soundsystem are the globally recognized Afropop sensation, Mr Eazi, and the British-Kenyan selector DJ Edu, renowned for his BBC 1Xtra contributions. The collective embodies both a recording venture and a touring spectacle, infusing the vibrant African essence into the tradition of mobile sound systems synonymous with Jamaican dancehall culture. Mr Eazi holds the role of the "MC" or "Minister of Enjoyment," spearheading the freeform festivities that define ChopLife SoundSystem's gatherings, and lending his captivating vocals to their musical endeavors. Collaborating with DJ Edu, the performances are a fusion of amapiano, Afrobeats, Afrodance sounds, and a rotation of guest artists and DJs.

The group's premier album, Chop Life, Vol. 1: Mzansi Chronicles, is an ode to the resounding amapiano rhythm that has surged from South Africa's creative landscape onto the global stage. Recorded exclusively in the vibrant cities of Cape Town and Johannesburg, the album boasts an eclectic ensemble of some of South Africa's most promising talents.

Mr Eazi's musical prowess is underlined by an impressive feat – accumulating over 4 billion streams across various digital streaming platforms, solidifying his position as one of the most streamed African artists on the global stage. His highly anticipated solo debut, with the title yet to be unveiled, is slated for release on October 27, 2023.