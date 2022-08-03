Mr Eazi Croons Over His ​'Personal Baby' In New Single

This is Eazi's second teaser single off of his upcoming, mysteriously-named debut album and we are READY, sir.
Nigeria's Mr Eazi has gifted the world with another taste of his upcoming, highly-anticipated debut album.
The "Legalize" crooner released his new single "Personal Baby'" and sparked even more excitement as the Banku music pioneer seems to be returning to his trademark sound. The moody song sizzles as notorious Grammy-award-winning Nigerian producer Kel-P adds his flare to the track, while the dystopian Ademola Falomo-directed music video gives us the kosher redlight fantasy of our dreams.
Co-written with Afropop star Teni, "Personal Baby" is a reimagining of the smooth, mid-tempo characteristics Eazi injected into his classic Banku music genre. Banku, for the uninformed, refers to Eazi's masterful way of mixing Ghanaian highlife with chord progressions and patterns usually heard in music coming out of Nigerian. The fusion of sound balances perfectly with the dark, sultry nature of the single.
The official second single off of his upcoming project follows closely behind Eazi's first album release, "Legalize." Eazi's debut album has been a decade in the works, and everything he's released during that time seems to be him practicing and honing in his own sound. The theme seems to be 'Lover Boy in Love' as both singles center around romantic love and finally finding your person. There is plenty of city girl and boy music to enjoy so, I must say it's refreshing.
The video for the newest single isn't all sunshine and Indica though, as Eazi explores his creative expression with each new visual project. On his latest musical love letter, Eazi says, "The video goes from lovey-dovey to darkness. It's those extremes I'm trying to capture." And in an effort to continue pushing the envelope, Eazi has manifested his album as a collection of art pieces by working with contemporary visual artists from across Africa to bring his vision to life.
For 'Personal Baby,' Eazi worked with award-winning Beninese artist Dominique Zinkpè. The artist handpainted the accompanying "L’amour en tête (‘Love in Mind’)" and put life into Eazi's oral contribution.
Watch Mr Eazi sing to his 'Personal Baby' in his latest music video here
Photo by Stedi 'Stedicolor' Eduvie; Artwork by Dominique Zinkpè
