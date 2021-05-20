Namibia will, reportedly, receive reparations for the genocide between 1904 and 1908, where 75 000 indigenous Namibians were killed and buried in mass graves by German soldiers.

Namibia Accused Of Entering Into A Controversial Reparation Deal With Germany

Namibia has reportedly reached an agreement with Germany for reparations and a formal apology for the genocide of the Herero and Nama people. This comes after Namibia rejected the previous reparation offer of 11.7 million US dollars proposed by the German government late last year.