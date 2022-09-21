Nasty C Partners With 'Call of Duty'

The South African star rapper announced that he's collaborating with the popular mobile game.
South African rapper Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, popularly known as known asNasty C, recently took to Instagram to share with his millions of followers that he would be collaborating with US-based gaming publisher Call of Duty.
The rapper, who has been a long-time gamer, said that he was excited to represent the gaming brand in the South African market,“I’ve been a gamer all my life, and it’s amazing to partner with Carry1st and Call of Duty: Mobile to hype my favorite game in South Africa,” said Nasty C. “I’m excited to show off Call of Duty: Mobile to the next generation of players across the country!”
In an official statement, Cordel Robbin-Coker, the CEO of Carry1st said that the partnership was an excellent opportunity to highlight the global influence of the gaming conglomerate and also recruit new users for the platform.
“We’re excited to partner with Call of Duty: Mobile to highlight the hugely-popular gaming experience to both players that already love the game and new recruits experiencing it for the first time!” said Robbin-Coker.
Earlier this month, the company announced that Call of Duty: Mobile would be launching its own servers in South Africa, and that would give South African gamers the opportunity to seamlessly compete with other gaming enthusiasts around the world.
South African fans of the game will have the opportunity to visit the Call of Duty: Mobile booth at Comic Con Africa from September 22-25, for an exclusive opportunity to win VIP gaming experience with Nasty C, along with R5000 in cash.
Nasty C has always been active in the gaming community. Earlier this year, the 25-year-old secured a partnership deal with Activision, which sponsored his Ivyson Army Tour. With another partnership under his belt, the rapper continues to prove that it is possible to be a renowned artist and also thrive in business ventures.
In other related news, Nasty C recently collaborated with fellow South African star AKA on "Lemons (Lemonade)." He also released the Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape last week, which you can stream below.
