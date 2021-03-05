south african hip-hop
Featured
Sabelo Mkhabela
Mar. 05, 2021 04:09AM EST
Image supplied.

Interview: Nasty C on The Importance of Sharing His Story

In light of his latest podcast series, we speak to Nasty C about the importance of sharing his story: "I think it's always good to document something if it takes a lot to do it."

Nasty C's latest project is a podcast series in which the emcee sits down with different personalities—Slikour, DJ Whoo Kid, Black Coffee, Size Dhlomo, Rowlene, Black Coffee—for engaging discussions about the game. The podcast is hosted by rapper and TV presenter Moozlie.

"So, the podcast is an inside scoop for people to see what it's like to be an artist on these times and this day and age," says Nasty C. "What it takes, the stuff you go through, the lessons, the curve balls on how to manage certain situations, the best knowledge to have coming in. You know what I mean? That type of stuff."

The podcast is a collaboration between Nasty C and AMPD Studios, a studio space powered by Old Mutual. It's titled Zulu Man With Some Power which is the title of his latest album, released in 2020.

In the interview below, Nasty C discusses the importance of storytelling, owning the narrative, releasing an album during a pandemic and more.

Nasty C Is Finding More Ways To Stay In Touch With His Fans www.youtube.com

Catch Nasty C's Zulu Man With Some Power podcast on Nasty C's YouTube channel.

south africa hip-hop music south african music nasty c south african hip-hop
News Brief
Still taken from music video on YouTube.

Sun-El Musician Releases Accompanying Visuals for 'Ubomi Abumanga'

Watch the new music video for Sun-El Musician and Msaki's Xhosa number 'Ubomi Abumanga'.

Sun-El Musician has dropped the new music video for his Xhosa number with Msaki, "Ubomi Abumanga" (translates to "life doesn't stop" from Xhosa). The track was released as a single in May of last year and now features on his sophomore album, To the World & Beyond. The music video, which attempts to convey the hopeful message of the song, has already clocked close to 800 thousand views on YouTube and counting.
