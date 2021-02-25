south african hip-hop
Rufaro Samanga
Feb. 25, 2021 08:33AM EST
Image courtesy of the artist.

South African rapper, Nasty C

Nasty C Set to Appear on the 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Nasty C will make his daytime US television debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' this Friday. He's also set to perform his latest single 'Black and White' alongside Ari Lennox.

South African rapper Nasty C has announced that he will be appearing on the popular US television show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, this Friday. This will be the artist's debut on US daytime television having previously performed "They Don't" alongside T.I. on late night television show, Late Night with Seth Meyers. The artist recently shared the exciting news via social media.

READ: Interview: 'Zulu Man With Some Power' Is Nasty C's Victory Lap

Aside from chatting it up with Ellen DeGeneres, Nasty C will also be performing his mellow "Black and White" collaboration with the talented American songstress, Ari Lennox. The track features on the rapper's 2020 Album Zulu Man With Some Power with the romantic accompanying visuals having dropped earlier this month. Within just four days of the music video's premiere, it had racked up over a million views on Youtube. The track is also the lead single on the Coming 2 America inspired compilation album, a 16-track project titled Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired By Coming 2 America, which is set to drop on March 5th of this year.

Speaking about his upcoming appearance on the show, Nasty C says, "This is my daytime American television debut and it's so dope that it's with The Ellen DeGeneres Show." He goes on to add that, "I'm eager to share my music with a new audience and represent South Africa."

The Def Jam signee is certainly keeping his foot on all our necks this year with no plans of slowing down. We're certainly here for all of it.

Check local listings for airing times of the show.

south africa nasty c zulu man with some power south african hip-hop
Music
