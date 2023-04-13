WATCH: Netflix Unveils Ancient Egypt’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’
Netflix has released a trailer for Queen Cleopatra, an epic story that is narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith and written by Peres Owino and NneNne Iwuji. On Wednesday, the streaming service shared the trailer for the first time with viewers, and the full film will be released on May 10.
The very first moments of the trailer draw viewers into the epic world of ancient Egypt, with a voiceover of Smith's voice as the camera spans over stunning images of ancient Egypt and visuals of the Great Sphinx of Giza. As the trailer progresses, we see Cleopatra, in all her regal glory, accompanied by her army and advisors. But this is far from a simple tale of a powerful queen. The trailer hints at the many challenges and obstacles Cleopatra faced during her reign, including battles, political intrigue, and personal struggles. The trailer showcases Queen Cleopatra as she fights to maintain her power, protect her people, and grapple with the weight of her legacy.
“We don't often get to see or hear stories about Black queens, and that was really important for me, as well as for my daughter, and just for my community to be able to know those stories because there are tons of them,” Smith said of the story. “Cleopatra is a queen who many know about, but not in her truth. She’s been displayed as overtly sexual, excessive, and corrupt, yet she was a strategist, an intellect, a commanding force of nature, who fought to protect her kingdom… and her heritage is highly debated. This season will dive deeper into her history and re-assesses this fascinating part of her story.”
The trailer comes to life with vibrant makeup and costumes, intricate sets, and captivating cinematography, but it's the complex and compelling character of Cleopatra that is most fascinating to watch.
Queen Cleopatra is executive produced by Smith, and falls under the African Queens docuseries. The trailer features excerpts from the film that touch on important themes from the series, including Cleopatra’s influence and daring intellect. Cleopatra’s African heritage has been long debated over the years in academic spaces, and the commentary in the film’s trailer also broaches the topic.
