Watch Rema, 2Baba & More Perform At New Afrika Shrine This Easter Weekend
The musical events, which kick off this Friday, April 15th, and boast performances from Rema, 2Baba, The Cavemen & more, can be live-streamed from your home through AfrikaShrine.tv.
As music consumers, we are forever grateful to the innovative minds that find new and exciting ways to share music with the world. The latest to step up to the plate are the folks at the legendary platform New Afrika Shrine, headed by Nigerian siblings Yeni and Femi Kuti, children of the legendary king of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti.
The new global live-streaming platform AfrikaShrine.tv will be sourced and hosted at Ikeja, Lagos's iconic New Afrika Shrine venue -- which the Kuti family built-in 1998 to honor their late father. The inaugural event kicks off this Friday, April 15th with Nigerian 'Rave + Roses' crooner Rema, followed by award-winning singer 2Baba on Saturday, the 16th. Ending the festival off on Easter Sunday, the 17th is highlife sibling duo The Cavemen.
The pay-per-view Easter weekend event has a monthly subscription cost of $5/2,700N and grants viewers access to all live broadcast events, and exclusive on-demand content, including; weekly live events, interviews with artists, and exclusive footage of Fela Kuti in all his glory.
Hot off of the release of his debut album 'Rave + Roses', Nigerian singer Rema is one to stay ahead of the trends — and this opportunity is no different. This will be the first time that the historical music venue has given the world access to the enchanting birthplace of Afrobeat.
The original 'Shrine' was created by Fela Kuti aka 'Abami Eda himself' in the 1970s, however, his death in 1997 pushed Yeni and Femi to recreate the venue in Kuti's lavish, inimitable memory. From May 1, 2022, the venue will broadcast everything that happens within its walls to eager music fans and subscribers.
The monthly $5 membership gives fans access to live performances from the likes of Ayra Starr, Seun, Made, and Femi Kuti, Peruzzi, and so many more. In addition to witnessing the musical brilliance of many of Nigeria's favorite musicians, the New Afrika Shrine membership offers comedic, dance, and drama from various performers.
It'll be a musical event to pay attention to -- that's for sure! Subscribe to New Afrika Shrine TV here to see exclusive live performances from Rema, 2Baba, CAVEMEN, and more, this Easter weekend.
We are going GLOBAL!! \n\nThe New Afrika Shrine will be opening its live-streaming platform this Easter with outstanding performances from @heisrema, @official2baba and @staycavy. \n\nLog on to http://afrikashrine.tv\u00a0 for more information.pic.twitter.com/Aa7OaRbO3L— Afrikashrinetv (@Afrikashrinetv) 1648572190
- Tiwa Savage and Wizkid Turn Up at Femi Kuti's New Afrika Shrine In ... ›
- This Is What Lagos' Felabration Looked Like - OkayAfrica ›
- Where To Watch the Felabration 2021 Concerts This Weeks ... ›