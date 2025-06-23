African Artists Who Have Played Iconic Venues

From Burna Boy at Coachella to Black Coffee at Madison Square Garden, African artists are taking center stage worldwide.

Wizkid and Burna Boy perform on stage. Wizkid is in a fur coat and orange leather pants, Burna Boy is in a black cowboy hat and graphic suit, against a backdrop of pink clouds and red lighting.

Wizkid and Burna Boy perform at The O2 Arena on December 01, 202, in London, England.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

FromBurna Boy's bold Coachella debut toBlack Coffee'shistoric Madison Square Garden set, African artists are claiming global spaces once thought out of reach.

Wizkid sold out the O2 Arena three nights in a row,Tems brought soul and purpose to Global Citizen in Accra, andAmadou & Mariam lit up Royal Albert Hall. At Carnegie Hall,Angélique Kidjo continues to bridge continents with her commanding presence.


These performances from African artists at iconic venues represent a generational shift in global music culture. OkayAfrica takes a look back at a few below.

Wizkid - O2 Arena

In 2021, Nigerian superstar Wizkid made history when he sold out London's O2 Arena three nights in a row as part of his Made In Lagos tour, becoming the first African artist to achieve that feat. The 20,000-capacity venue, and one of the most prestigious concert stages in the world, has hosted everyone from Beyoncé to The Rolling Stones. For Wizkid, headlining the O2 wasn't just a personal triumph; it was a cultural shift.

Black Coffee - Madison Square Garden

In October 2023, Black Coffee became the first South African DJ to headline Madison Square Garden, the iconic 20,000-seat venue in New York City that has hosted everyone from Michael Jackson to Jay-Z. It was a landmark moment for African electronic music on the global stage, happening at a timely moment following his Grammy win the previous year. True to his collaborative spirit and genre-defying approach, he brought along a carefully curated lineup of artists who represented the breadth and depth of his sonic universe. The night featured appearances fromMsaki, whose haunting vocals on tracks like "Wish You Were Here" have become Black Coffee staples; Bucie, known for the timeless "Superman"; and international collaborators like Delilah Montagu, Maxine Ashley, and Jozzy.

Angélique Kidjo - Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall is a rite of passage for artists whose voices carry cultural gravity. ForAngélique Kidjo, the Grammy-winning icon from Benin, performing there has become a dynamic celebration of African artistry and her global influence. Kidjo made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2008, closing the Africa Sings!!! concert series with a sold‑out performance that had her dancing into the crowd and leading a conga through the hall. She's played the iconic venue several times since then, including last year for a career-spanning show.

Burna Boy - Coachella

In just over a decade, Burna Boy has evolved from a hometown hero in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, to one of Africa's most recognizable musical exports. His Coachella performance in 2019 sparked a viral moment when he called out the festival for writing his name in small print. African artists deserved just as much spotlight as the rest, he argued. Since then, he has proven his point: winning a Grammy, earning four BET Awards, and becoming a fixture at festivals, award shows, and concert halls that were once considered out of reach for many on the continent.

Tems - Global Citizen Festival

When Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival: Accra in 2022, it marked a significant moment. It wasn't only her career that was getting the spotlight; she carried African music to the world's activist stages. Held at the iconic Black Star Square in Ghana, the festival was part of Global Citizen's ongoing mission to end extreme poverty and amplify urgent calls for gender equity, climate justice, and economic reform. She performed hits like "Free Mind," "Higher," and the global smash "Essence." But what truly elevated the moment was her haunting rendition of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry," offered in tribute to resilience and womanhood.

Seun Kuti - Coachella

As the youngest son of the legendary Fela Kuti,Seun Kuti was born into a musical legacy that carries a message. Leading his father's iconic band, Egypt 80, Seun preserved the raw power of Afrobeat and injected it with his voice and urgency. Over the years, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 have become a formidable live force. At Coachella, their firebrand set introduced Afrobeat to a new generation of global festival-goers.

Various Artists - Wynton Marsalis' 'South African Songbook' at Lincoln Centre

In September 2019, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by Wynton Marsalis, showcased a profound celebration of post-apartheid musical expression with their performance of the South African Songbook. This concert, held in Lincoln Center's Rose Theater, marked 25 years of South African democracy, blending rich jazz traditions from both continents. Marsalis invited South Africa's top talent, including trumpeter Feya Faku, saxophonist McCoy Mrubata, pianists Nduduzo Makhathini and Thandi Ntuli, and vocalists Nonhlanhla Kheswa, Melanie Scholtz, and Vuyo Sotashe, to perform cherished tracks from their own country's songbook.

Yossou N'dour - Carnegie Hall

In May 2022, Senegalese legendYoussou N'Dour returned to New York's prestigious Carnegie Hall, delivering electrifying performances that fused his beloved mbalax rhythm with the venue's refined acoustics. Clad in a midnight-blue grand boubou, N'Dour led an 11-piece Super Étoile ensemble through a blistering two-hour-plus set. He focused on powerful mbalax cuts packed with Wolof sabar beats and a few crossover hits.

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

