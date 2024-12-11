Five Takeaways from the 11th Session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission
The Ramaphosa and Tinubu governments issued a number of resolutions following a recent session, but we’ll have to wait and see if they turn into tangible results.
The relationship between South Africa and Nigeria is incredibly complex. Both countries have served as critical voices in times of gross human rights abuses. Nigeria wasa staunch critic of apartheid and Nelson Mandelaled the criticisms of despotism during Nigeria’s execution of the Ogoni Nine. What should be strong political ties have been pulled apart at the seams by xenophobic acts and tense online exchanges.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu led the 11th session of the South Africa-Nigeria Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town. The commission, set up in 1999 by Mandela and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, is a forum to foster social and economic exchanges between both countries.
This year's session resulted in several joint resolutions between both countries. Here are our takeaways from those resolutions.
Visa process relaxed for Nigerians
In hisopening remarks at the 11th session, President Ramaphosa announced that Nigerians can now apply for a visa without submitting a passport. Nigerians still have to apply for visas before traveling to South Africa. However, they only need to use a digital copy of their passports' bio page and are only required to submit their passport for final approval. It's a slight improvement when, in comparison, Nigeria offers visas on arrival for South African citizens.
Not many South Africans or Nigerians are happy
Ramaposha's announcement of the tweak in the visa process for Nigerians was widely criticized by South Africans online. Many took it to mean that Nigerians could travel to South Africa without visas. A statement by the South African Presidency to clarify the situation was also met with severe criticism. Many South Africans oppose the idea of Nigerians traveling to their country, as indicated by reactions to the simplification of the visa process.
Nigerians aren't so happy either; some online reactions to the visa simplification news were apathetic. Reacting to theNigerian Presidency's post, many X users seemed disappointed that Tinubu's government defined the development as a "gain" of the commission. Meanwhile, some users pointed out that they would prefer the government to address the real issues.
An aim towards exemplary relations
The type and level of intervention required to fix the social relationship between many Nigerians and South Africans is puzzling. However, President Tinubu believes that better strategic partnerships could help the countries become models of economic integration and mirrors of the potential and shared prosperity of African countries. "The continent looks up to us; we cannot afford to fail it," Tinubu said, stating that both countries could leverage the BNC to strengthen economic integration and people-to-people relationships.
More action, less words
For cynics, diplomatic partnerships like these don't often amount to much. However, the BNC is crucial to South African companies like MTN and Shoprite entering the Nigerian market. These tangible benefits are necessary to justify the strategic partnership the Tinubu and Ramaphosa governments eagerly support.Both governments have set a March 2025 deadline to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on warning mechanisms tomonitor threats of violence and acts of criminality involving nationals of both countries. Perhaps this would reduce and possibly eradicate xenophobic acts and reprisal attacks. "Let us not count our successes by the numbers of MoUs and agreements signed," Tinubusaid. "They will be mere papers until we implement them in spirit and letters."
A joint stance on the ongoing war in Gaza
South Africa has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel's armed campaign in Gaza, which has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians, the displacement and starvation of millions, and the destruction of buildings and properties. South Africa has taken Israel to the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel ofcommitting genocidal acts against its neighbor.Although not as vocal, the Nigerian government has adopteda joint position, "calling for an immediate ceasefire" while emphasizing the need to uphold international humanitarian laws.
