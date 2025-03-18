Nigerian TikToker Sparks National Conversation After Viral Rant About Government Failures

What began as part of Ushie's planned "30-day series" to express her discontent quickly transformed into something much bigger. Her goal was modest: "If I got to day 20, people would begin to hear me and join me to speak to the government," she said in a follow-up statement. Instead, by day 2, her message had already resonated with millions of Nigerians who shared her concerns about the country's socio-economic trajectory.

With these words, Ushie Rita Uguamaye (Raye), a Nigerian marketer and National Youth Service Corps member — a mandatory program for Nigerian graduates to encourage grassroots contributions to national development and cultural integration — launched what would become a national conversation. In a 4-minute-31-second TikTok video viewed over four million times, Ushie voiced her frustrations about Nigeria's deteriorating conditions — from the skyrocketing cost of living to limited opportunities for young people and environmental pollution in Lagos.

"I genuinely feel so overwhelmed, and I feel like if a lot of Nigerians start speaking on what we are actually going through, then maybe changes will be made in the government."

These fears proved justified when Ushie revealed in a follow-up video that the NYSC Board had threatened her and demanded she take down her original video. She was summoned to appear before the board on Monday, March 17, but arrived to find officials absent.

Rather than silencing her message, this attempted intimidation catalyzed widespread support. Nigerians online rallied around Ushie, transforming her project into the viral #30DaysRantChallenge.

The participation has been massive, with over 5,000 videos and posts made on X in less than a day, X (formerly Twitter) influencer, Odogwu Zeji, who encouraged his followers to join the movement, shares with OkayAfrica. "It is important for young Nigerians to speak up at a time like this because this APC Government, having shown that they're clueless about leadership, is set out to turn Nigeria into a full dictatorship by silencing every opposing voice, including ordinary Nigerians complaining about their suffering," Zeji says.

Since the tragic end of the EndSARS protests — which culminated in the killing of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate — Nigeria has been locked in a battle against the repression of free speech. The 2015 Cybercrime Act, originally intended to protect against online crimes, has been weaponized by authorities and wealthy citizens to suppress criticism and facilitate arrests . A recent example is Chioma Okoli , a businesswoman arrested after posting a negative review of Erisco Foods tomato paste.

The stiff air around free speech has made many cautious, often refusing to directly criticize the government on video or with their full identities revealed. Ushie's case has spurred bravery and a willingness to shirk off the fear.

"I was inspired by the viral video of Raye ranting about the current economic hardship in Nigeria and the type of backlash she received from the government and NYSC," Zeji explains. "I told a couple of friends that the only way we can ensure that this rampaging APC government does not victimize her and also ensure that this government does not succeed in completely silencing suffering Nigerian voices by using her as a scapegoat is to motivate more Nigerians to post videos in solidarity with her and turn the narrative on the government."

Eze Godwill, another participant in the challenge, expressed the sentiment driving many, stating Nigeria has reached a breaking point: “Someone said, ‘We have blind audacity.’ My response is, ‘If your wise audacity couldn't get you what you want, allow the GenZs to explore their own approach.’ Threats exist to incite fear in us not to speak. Why should I be scared of their threats while, in actuality, we are not living?" he says to OkayAfrica.

While Ushie's situation with the NYSC board remains unresolved, the massive support from Nigerians defying the country's retaliatory stance on free speech makes this story particularly interesting and marks this as a potentially significant moment.

Shirley Ewang, an advocacy leader at GateField a public strategy and advocacy group, observes that although Nigerians have always been outspoken, this period feels different: "We are currently reaching that tipping point because, in the past year or so, it has just been a lot. You go on the news, you see that yet again, another journalist has been kidnapped or arrested, and you sort of try and tie it together, or you just take note of the trends in terms of how freedom of speech is currently on the decline," she tells OkayAfrica.

OkayAfrica contacted Ushie for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.