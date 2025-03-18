NSG Connects London and West Africa on ‘The Big 6’





NSG stands at the crossroads of several cultures. 'Nigeria Slash Ghana' is one of the several meanings of their group name—an homage to their home countries, which is also significant as both nations are instrumental in the origin and evolution of Afrobeats . When the East London-formed band talks to OkayAfrica about their latest album, The Big 6 , there's palpable excitement on the Zoom call. Their profound and seamless chemistry is evident in real-time. "I'd say this album was more experimental for us," says Papii Abz, one of the group's six members, "It's like NSG tapping into another dimension of our sound. 'Cause it goes far, there's no limit to our sound." For those following NSG, The Big 6 is undoubtedly a sonic progression from the Afrobeats and Afro-bashment music that populated their previous albums Roots and AREA BOY. Instead of flamboyant production and eccentric verse structures, The Big 6 showcases a slicker, pop-attuned style, as in the sultry Lyvia-featured "Venus" or the pomp-driven "Euphoria." The group also uses memorable hooks, like on the Tay-C featuring "Tell Me," which features floating horns and relaxed drums. "Kala," one of the album's records with a visible streak of their trademark pomp, utilizes PsychoYP's rapid-fire flow with beautiful novelty, giving him the record's last rap verse before a sweet sing-song close. These touches instantly reveal NSG's rich artistry, an element that Kruddz reiterates. "I think this project is a great representation of who we are," he said. "In general, African culture is so rich; on top of that, London is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world. And I think that being from London and having [African roots] has given us knowledge of so many different cultures. There are more influences from all aspects of the world than our normal projects, and that's what we're trying to show."

The Big 6 references Ghana's famed six historical sites and landmarks of the country's independence movement. Places like Elmina Castle and Lake Bosumtwi give a narrative background, as the group has created their most forward-thinking project yet. Papii Abz provides a riveting account of how they made "Overnight," spurred by ODG's urge for the group to touch on a story that shows how events can change overnight, whether it's getting a big deal or being jilted by one's lover in a relationship. Sacrifice" also offers a deep topic, which sparks great verses from the entire group. Songs like this reveal NSG's democratic process, culminating in scene-defining projects since their debut in 2017. Grown Up was a fine introduction to their inclinations, a vibrant collection of love, community, and ambition. You only needed to hear JAE5's glorious synths on " Dreaming" to know NSG was serious business. The music had everything: well-blended strains of dancehall, pop and hip-hop ( "Referee" ), as well as R&B ( "Mercy" ). Afroswing was still in its early stages, and NSG embodied the genre at its finest and most innovative. The summer of 2017 saw them land a massive track with only cemented this opinion, standing out amongst several releases during the pandemic. The summer of 2017 saw them land a massive track with "Yo Darlin," a thumping dancehall jam now a genre classic. Consequently, NSG's acclaim began to move towards a natural alliance with their African side, with "Options" being the crucial crossover: released in November 2018, at a time when stronger streams of influences were opening up between both sensibilities (for context, Afro B's "Drogba (Joanna)" was released in the same year), such records positioned NSG as one of the needle-pushers in global, Afro-inspired music. ROOTS only cemented this opinion, standing out amongst several releases during the pandemic.

"I'd say this album was more experimental for us," says Papii Abz, one of the group's six members. It's like NSG tapping into another dimension of our sound." Photo courtesy of NSG. "That was the introduction to Africa," says Kruddz, "from the project's name being ROOTS. When [the mixtape] dropped, we had already built a steady fanbase in the U.K. from continuous drops, and we felt that was the perfect time to put out a body of work and explain ourselves. It was more like a few singles had done well, but we wanted people to understand us as a collective, and the best way to do that is through a project." Three years later, NSG didn't need to introduce themselves. They were now AREA BOYZ , a West African-supplied term for street dwellers that mostly takes a negative connotation. That would become the title of their next album, a stronger hold on the elements that make them Africans. Tellingly, they incorporated a wider cast of African collaborations than ever before: Sarkodie , ODUMODUBLVCK , Libianca , Seyi Vibez — they increasingly leveraged their ability to connect personal themes with those of a wider demographic. "The projects always represent us at that particular time, at that moment," says Kruddz. "We put a positive spin on [Area Boyz] because we did come from dem situations but made a positive upbringing from that. We've channeled the negativity from the areas we grew up, the stereotypes around us, but we made something out of it."