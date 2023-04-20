WATCH: Olamide Taps Ckay For New Single 'Trumpet'
Olamide has teamed up with CKay to release a new single called “Trumpet.”
YBNL Nation boss Olamide and perpetual hitmaker CKay, have teamed up to release a melodic new single called “Trumpet.” Shot against the luxurious backdrop of Malibu, both Olamide and CKay exude star power and opulence on the stripped-down song. Although the track has an authentic Afro-sound, the duo do not fail to highlight the energy of California in the music video’s theme and its sonic output.
In the video, Olamide and CKay are seen basking in the glamor and aura of Malibu. It’s an ode to the finer, luxurious things of life in a way that is obviously grand, but at the same time, balanced and understated. Most of the music video is shot in front of a beachfront mansion and a quiet golf ranger. Despite the grandeur and allure, there is an undeniable sense of peace and tranquility that permeates the essence of the music video itself.
Olamide's infrequent music releases made the recent drop of “Trumpet” all the more unexpected for his fans, as there was minimal pre-release hype. This track marks the first release from the talented rapper in 2023, following his earlier appearances on “Currency” with Young Jonn and “Kpe Paso”' featuring Wande Coal.
In “Trumpet,” Olamide showcases his mastery of both pop and hip-hop, weaving a seamless blend of these genres as he delivers his signature smooth rap. CKay’s delightful melodies perfectly complement Olamide's verses, creating a harmonious and memorable listening experience. Watch the spanking new music video below.
Olamide, CKay - Trumpet (Official Video)www.youtube.com
