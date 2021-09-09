Music Sep. 09, 2021 12:28PM EST
Courtesy of Empire.
Listen to Olamide's New Song 'Loose It' Featuring Eskeez
Baddo is back.
Olamide returns after the recent release of his acclaimed album, UY Scuti, with a brand new single in the form of "Loose It."
The new track sees the Nigerian heavyweight act linking up with producer and featured artist Eskeez, the man behind the boards on UY Scuti's standout single "Rock," one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2021 So Far.
"Loose It" is another mellow and flirtatious number like "Rock," built on a dembow-indebted drum pattern and some sugary synth melody lines.
Get into Olamide and Eskeez' "Loose It" below.