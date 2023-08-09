Nigerian Rap Legend Olamide Baddo Releases 10th Album 'Unruly'

Olamide has etched his name in bold letters and secured a golden legacy with his contributions spanning over a remarkable decade. The resounding echoes of his impact continue to reverberate as the YBNL label boss, Olamide, emerges from the shadows to unveil his long-awaited 10th album and 11th solo project, aptly titled Unruly.

The renowned Nigerian rapper took to his social media platforms in the early hours of Wednesday to herald the debut of this epoch-making project. Comprising a meticulously curated collection of 15 tracks, Unruly stands as a sonic testament to Olamide's singular style and unparalleled talent.

The evolution of Olamide's career has been remarkable. Emerging onto the scene with his inaugural studio offering, 'Rapsodi', in 2011, Olamide instantaneously captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike, solidifying his position as an indomitable force to be reckoned with. Following the triumphant stride of Rapsodi, Olamide further solidified his stature with the release of his second project, YBNL, laying the foundation for the inception of YBNL Nation, an autonomous label imprint.

YBNL Nation, under Olamide's astute guidance, has nurtured and propelled an assembly line of exceptional Nigerian talents, boasting luminaries such as Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake, and Chinko Ekun. In a strategic maneuver that further amplified the label's reach and global influence, YBNL entered into a joint venture pact with Empire Distribution, an esteemed U.S. music label and publishing house, in 2020.

Diving into Unruly, it becomes evident that Olamide has strategically enlisted some of the hottest luminaries from Nigerian music. The album showcases captivating collaborations with his protégés from the record label stable, Fireboy DML and Asake. Additionally, the album boasts noteworthy joint ventures with the likes of Rema, Mavin's leading superstar, as well as the Afrobeats sensations Ckay and BNXN, formerly known as Buju.

Earlier in the year Olamide teases his project by unveiling two tracks from the forthcoming album back in April. One of these tracks, "Trumpet," features Ckay, delving into Olamide's personal odyssey, exploring themes of his relentless hustle, extravagant lifestyle, opulence, and profound connection with his roots. On the other hand, "New Religion," featuring Asake, delves into the realms of faith and introspection, inviting listeners to a contemplative exploration.

Unruly is a harmonious blend of Olamide's illustrious career trajectories, seamlessly interweaving diverse musical genres to present a harmonious and resounding body of work. Revered for his commanding rap finesse and hit-making prowess, Olamide stands at a juncture in his artistic journey where he stands unfazed by mainstream pressures, allowing his musical expressions to flourish without constraints.