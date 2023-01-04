Badge
P-Square To Release Album In 2023

Photo by Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

P-Square performs on the stage during the 14th edition of the Mawazine International music festival in Rabat, Morocco on May 31, 2015.

Popular music duo P-Square is planning to release a joint album in 2023.


Nigerian Afrobeats icons Peter and Paul Okoye, also known as P-Square, recently announced that they plan to drop a new musical project in 2023. In a post on Twitter, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr. P, shared with his followers that the duo had strategically not released their project in 2022 because they were on tour. He then said in 2023, they intended to release their first joint album since reconciling. In 2017, the duo went their separate ways amid growing tensions and online spats, the two stars opted to pursue solo careers. After four years, they made amends and announced a reunion concert later that year. Following their reconciliation, they released two joint songs in 2022 titled "Find Somebody" and "Jaiye." After the reconciliation, they embarked on a100-city reunion tour, where they headlined shows across the world, thrilling fans with many of their renowned, nostalgic classics.

For over two decades, legendary twins P-Square have been one of Africa's most prominent performers. Their legacy has influenced the artistry and technique of several new school Nigerian performers who are now dominating the global charts. So far, several fans are excited about the upcoming album, although the two brothers have not announced an official release date.

“@PeterPsquare @psquare Early 2023 vawulence 🤣🤣🤣 na so! Pepper dem. Teach them STRATEGY as dem no Sabi 😌. Your old songs are a hit anywhere. Ghana, Cameroon, Tanzania, South Sudan, Kenya etc from East to West still vibe your oldies like kilode - Privileged to bear witness to that! Carry go Obidients”

“Love wins! Am happy to see u guys back. Ekwensu lost.😄 #psquare”

“Forget beefing and noise making you see this two me @PeterPsquare and @rudeboypsquare there energy and stage perfomance is on a different level. This men na Npa for the game. Living legends thank you for the beautiful songs you gave us and thank you for #psquare. We love you.”

“@PeterPsquare @psquare Looking forward to another classic album this year just like the yesteryears”

