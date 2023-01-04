P-Square To Release Album In 2023
Popular music duo P-Square is planning to release a joint album in 2023.
Nigerian Afrobeats icons Peter and Paul Okoye, also known as P-Square, recently announced that they plan to drop a new musical project in 2023. In a post on Twitter, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr. P, shared with his followers that the duo had strategically not released their project in 2022 because they were on tour. He then said in 2023, they intended to release their first joint album since reconciling. In 2017, the duo went their separate ways amid growing tensions and online spats, the two stars opted to pursue solo careers. After four years, they made amends and announced a reunion concert later that year. Following their reconciliation, they released two joint songs in 2022 titled "Find Somebody" and "Jaiye." After the reconciliation, they embarked on a100-city reunion tour, where they headlined shows across the world, thrilling fans with many of their renowned, nostalgic classics.
\u201cCONFESSION!\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffd\u263a\ufe0f\nYes it was a game plan not to release any New album after the reunion! Cos we wanted to tour around the world for a year with our old classic hit songs! And trust @psquare we Cashed\ud83d\udcb0& Sold Out!\ud83e\udd17 And now we are including a Brand New Album in dis 2023. lgbo Sense\u201d— Peter Okoye MrP (@Peter Okoye MrP) 1672574582
For over two decades, legendary twins P-Square have been one of Africa's most prominent performers. Their legacy has influenced the artistry and technique of several new school Nigerian performers who are now dominating the global charts. So far, several fans are excited about the upcoming album, although the two brothers have not announced an official release date.
