Patoranking Teams Up with Popcaan for Summer Anthem "Tonight"

Nigerian recording artist Patoranking is solidifying his position as one of the big voices in contemporary African music. In his latest single titled "Tonight," featuring Jamaican star Popcaan, Patoranking effortlessly blends his signature sounds of good vibrations, Afrobeats, and dancehall. This vibrant summer anthem serves as a preview of his forthcoming fourth studio album, World Best, scheduled for release later this year.

The infectious rhythm of "Tonight" immediately compels the audience to hit the dance floor as the bass drum reverberates. Produced by DJ Breezy, the up-tempo beat draws inspiration from galala, a beloved musical style originating from the Nigerian ghetto, where reggae and dancehall influences intertwine. Popcaan's contribution to the track echoes Patoranking's call for a carefree life filled with the pleasures of weed and women, aligning with the themes commonly explored by the Jamaican Unruly Boss.

In the music video, directed by Charlie Sarsfield, Patoranking, Popcaan, and a multitude of women converge upon an English countryside mansion, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.

"Tonight" conveys a straightforward message: let go of your inhibitions, refrain from overthinking, and allow nature to take control. Accompanied by Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan, the track presents an impeccable case for the ultimate party, complemented by bubbling organ melodies and an irresistible beat. Notably, the song incorporates progressive elements in its percussion, featuring trap snare rolls and occasional Amapiano log drums as captivating embellishments.

In a press statement, Patoranking confidently expressed his ambition for "Tonight" to become the anthem of the summer. He emphasized, "'Tonight' is a summer smash, an all-around feel-good song that will make you dance. It made perfect sense to collaborate with my brother Poppy and DJ Breezy from Ghana, who was also responsible for my hit single 'My Woman, My Everything,' on this track."

Patoranking's highly anticipated album, World Best, takes its name from the endearing nickname bestowed upon him by his fans. The collection of songs revolves around the theme of love for others, mirroring the love and admiration he has received under this illustrious moniker. The album's celebratory tone positions Patoranking as a champion of the beauty of humanity, truly deserving of the title of World Best.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Patoranking shared, "I'm thrilled about my album because I'm currently in a great place in my life. My fans can anticipate nothing but good music – music that encourages us to celebrate love and life. I've also secured some surprising collaborations, but details will be revealed at a later date."

Watch the video below: