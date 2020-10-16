Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Oct. 16, 2020 11:16AM EST

Que Drops New Single 'Night Vision' Featuring Karyendasoul & Nana Atta

Que, one half of the Distruction Boyz, has released a new gqom single 'Night Vision' ahead of his much-anticipated EP release.

Que, who is better known as the one half of the multi-award winning Gqom duo Distruction Boyz, has dropped his first single titled "Night Vision" featuring Karyendasoul and Nana Atta. The single comes ahead of his highly-anticipated solo debut EP We Don't Make the Same Gqom. The glom artist recently shared the news of his latest track via social media.

"Night Vision" has the signature hard beats and bass that gqom is popular for in addition to infectious vocals. The single is sure to have loyal fans of the genre salivating for more.

Thobani "Que" Mgobhozi is one half of the Distruction Boyz which took the South African music scene by storm back in 2018. The Durban duo made gqom popular in Johannesburg and started a wave of the new genre that didn't quite fit in with the roots of the established house scene. Que, along with teammate Zipho "Goldmax" Methembu, is considered one of the pioneers of the genre alongside gqom queen Babes Wodumo. With amapiano gaining even more popularity, one would have admittedly assumed that gqom is dead (or dying) but Que has been working on killer mixes which have been played in London and other European club scenes.

According to JournalistDJ, Distruction Boyz members Que and Goldmax are both dropping solo projects although it is not yet clear if they will ever release music as a duo again.

Listen to "Night Vision" on Spotify:

Listen to "Night Vision" on Apple Music:


Photo: Alvin Ukpeh.

The Year Is 2020 & the Future of Nigeria Is the Youth

We discuss the strength in resolve of Nigeria's youth, their use of social media to speak up, and the young digital platforms circumventing the legacy media propaganda machine. We also get first-hand accounts from young creatives on being extorted by SARS and why they believe the protests are so important.

In the midst of a pandemic-rife 2020, the voices of African youth have gotten louder in demand for a better present and future. From structural reforms, women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and derelict states of public service, the youths have amplified their voices via the internet and social media, to cohesively express grievances that would hitherto have been quelled at a whisper.

Nigerian youth have used the internet and social media to create and sustain a loud voice for themselves. The expression of frustration and the calls for change may have started online, but it's having a profound effect on the lives of every Nigerian with each passing day. What started as the twitter hashtag #EndSARS has grown into a nationwide youth revolution led by the people.

Even after the government supposedly disbanded the SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) unit on the 10th of October, young Nigerians have not relented in their demands for better policing. The lack of trust for government promises has kept the youth protesting on the streets and online.

Interview
Image supplied.

Interview: 808x On Crafting Different Sounds For the Diverse Innanetwav Roster

808x, the in-house producer for South Africa's popular hip-hop collective/label Innanetwav, breaks down his working process with artists and the importance of energy.

Reflecting on the early days of Cash Money Records during a conversation with legendary New Orleans producer Mannie Fresh earlier this year, Lil Wayne said:

"When we started, record labels had one producer for the whole record label. Meaning that Mannie Fresh produced every song on every album, from the intro to the artist."

Some labels, groups and collectives still observe that tradition. It, however, takes a producer with such versatility they could be mistaken to be different personalities altogether.

Joburg-based producer 808x is a great example of that type of producer. Being the in-house producer and engineer for one of the country's most versatile collectives and contemporary hip-hop labels, Innanetwav, 808x has to craft beats that slice through the spectrum of genres with inimitable fluidity and creativity.

News Brief
Photo by HILDEGARD TITUS/AFP via Getty Images

Namibia Announces Special Court in Response to #ShutItDown Protests

Namibian Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has announced the establishment of a special court to deal with sexual and gender-based violence but protestors are skeptical and continue to call for further action.

According to eNCA, Namibian Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has announced that the government will establish a special court for dealing with sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases. This follows the massive #ShutItDown protests that have been ongoing for two weeks now in the country. The protests were sparked by the reported news of a 22-year-old Namibian woman, Shannon Wasserfall, who was allegedly murdered at the hands of her boyfriend. Daisry Mathias, a presidential youth advisor, and representatives of the #ShutItDown protests were all part of the recent meeting with President Hage Geingob and Kuugongelwa-Amadhila. All parties briefed media after the controversial closed-door meeting. However, protestors have responded with skepticism and called the meeting non-transparent.

#EndSARS: Nigerian Sports Stars Speak Up in Support of Ongoing Protests

Nigerian sports stars have amplified their voices through the continued #EndSARS banner by revealing their own harrowing experiences with the rogue special police unit.