Democratic Republic of Congo
South Africa
queen elizabeth ii

Africa Reacts To The Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The passing of the longest-reigning British monarch has stirred emotions, and the renewed vocal criticism of her legacy among Africans left little to the imagination.

It's the end of an era and the world has been reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 this Thursday, as announced by The British Royal Family via their official Twitter account. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor will go down in history as the longest reigning British monarch, as she oversaw the people of Britain for 70 years. News of the queen's declining health had social media ablaze, with many either sharing their condolences or comedic jabs as the situation unfolded. Many African countries were subjected to British rule at some point in their history, so the diaspora had a lot to say about the monarch's Earthly departure.

As the royal family gathered to be by her side in Balmoral, Scotland, many took to the internet to point out the chaos and controversy that exists within the walls of Buckingham Palace. Above all else, Queen Elizabeth played an important role in the development of many African countries, and the diaspora at large. Here is what Africa had to say about the queen's passing:

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo shared condolences on the behalf of the West African nation. 

The late queen's most memorable visit to Ghana was in 1967 when she rushed to the West African country to attempt to stop them from gaining their independence, and leaving the Commonwealth. The queen ended up dancing with former Ghanaian presidentKwame Nkrumah, and the scene was immortalized through photos and later television recreations of the queen's life. For many, the queen's visit was seen as a plot to maintain the exploitative relationship, show her support of Ghana's leadership, and have photo proof of her engaging with Black people.

DRC's President and former African Union Chairman Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi shared his condolences, while Martin Fayulu, Congolese businessman and leader of the Engagement for Citizenship and Development Party said, "She touched the lives of so many with her dedicated service."

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba referred to Queen Elizabeth as "a great friend of Africa" in his farewell message to the British Monarch.

Gabon's relationship with the United Kingdom is one of the newer ones, as the Central African nation joined the Commonwealth in June 2022. The decision to become the Commonwealth's 55th member state was announced during this year's closing session of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda.

South African opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) shared their opinion on the late Monarch's legacy. 

South Africa's relationship with the British monarchy is as complicated as it gets. The queen's ties to the country began in her youth, as in 1947 a young Elizabeth accompanied her family on a visit to the country, a short while before the National Party contaminated South African history. It was then that the 21-year-old Princess dedicated her life to the Commonwealth, as her speech was broadcasted from Cape Town. "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong," she said. The queen condemned South Africa's apartheid regime, removing the nation from the Commonwealth in 1961, before allowing them to rejoin in 1994, after their first democratic and multi-national presidential election.

Queen Elizabeth also looted much of the country's fine jewels and resources. To this day, the British monarchy owns 'The Great Star of Africa', a 530-carat gem mined in South Africa in 1905. It's estimated to be worth $400 million.


