With ‘Banel & Adama,’ Ramata-Toulaye Sy Takes Her Place Among Cannes’ Top Names

Photo courtesy Cannes Film Festival.

Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s Banel & Adama is the only first-time feature competing for this year’s Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The French Senegalese filmmaker is the only director at this year’s Cannes Film Festival to be competing for the fest’s main prize with her debut film. We take a closer look at the film and the story she’s telling.