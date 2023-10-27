Rema's Latest Project, the ‘RAVAGE’ EP, is Out Now

Benin City's Rema has made a return with his latest offering, a five-track EP entitled RAVAGE. This musical venture, produced by a trio of industry heavyweights including London, Blaise Beatz, and P Prime, marks a milestone in Rema's career. After attaining global status in recent years and earning a slew of prestigious awards for his debut album Rave & Roses and its chart-topping hit "Calm Down" featuring Selena Gomez, Rema and Selena now hold the record for the longest-running song in Top 40 chart history, with "Calm Down" reigning for an impressive 50 weeks as of the chart published on October 22nd.

The EP RAVAGE commences with the track "Trouble Maker," a song that reflects Rema's response to public scrutiny and criticism, where he boldly embraces the label of 'trouble maker' or disruptor placed upon him by outsiders. The following track, "DND," is a heartfelt plea to the world for privacy, a sanctuary essential for him to channel his creative energy in its purest form. The EP's third track, "Smooth Criminal," celebrates Rema's artistic evolution over the past five years, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to refining his craft. However, this relentless pursuit takes its toll on "Don't Leave," as Rema grapples with the lack of time he has for himself and his loved ones. The EP concludes with "Red Potion," a mesmerizing narrative of potential lovers treading cautiously, knowing that playing with fire may lead to unforeseen consequences.

Rema's artwork has consistently played a pivotal role in his artistry, sparking discussions, diverse perspectives, and speculations. In Rave & Roses, we witnessed Rema embarking on a new journey through a portal, and now with RAVAGE, he enters yet another new era, fueled by energy and determination. The EP's cover art features a horse symbolizing his drive and passion, a skeletal figure wielding a sword representing his inner fighter, a glowing pineal gland denoting his awakening and activation of the third eye, and a spinal cord signifying resurrection. A touch of green floral elements signifies growth, while the presence of the Teddy Bear, a nod to his childhood and the genesis of his journey, completes the artwork.

Reflecting on the significance of this project, Rema shares, "On this project, I connect with my inner flame, my inner rage. It’s like an outburst on the inside of me that I’ve held in for too long. It’s not fueled with negativity, rather it’s fueled with drive, passion, and destiny. What people will hear on this project is a little exhale from me, only that it comes with fire."

You can now listen to the RAVAGE EP.

RAVAGE