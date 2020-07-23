Sampa The Great Takes the Music Industry to Task on 'Time's Up'

<p>His latest release, <em>Effervescent Lifeforms</em>, a follow-up to 2019's <em><a href="<iframe%20src=%22https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/33t7pPe7SYAHd5EMnDkJmt%22%20width=%22300%22%20height=%22380%22%20frameborder=%220%22%20allowtransparency=%22true%22%20allow=%22encrypted-media%22></iframe>" target="_blank">Sonic Atlas</a></em>, sees Micr.Pluto explore the sounds which laid the foundation for him as an artist and return to the beat-driven production of his early years.</p><p>Created towards the end of 2019, the EP was a release for the producer's frustrations after a robbery left him without a computer. "I was working on an animation project which was due in a couple of days," he says. "I had to get a new computer the next day and carry on, there was no time to digest it. I went right back in it. So, the headspace was charged and pissed off and it became this outburst of creativity."</p><p><div class="dfp_atf-slot" data-not-loaded="true"></div><script type="text/javascript">
This frustrating experience would drive and form the basis of the EP's concept, with this being reflected in the title. "Things can dissolve, and from that, I felt something new regenerated," says Micr.Pluto. "Hence the sound of the project is a lot of styles and things I was influenced by and grew into. I guess kind of a metamorphic concept that I was exploring. Some kwaito influences, some funk, soul and beat-scene stuff. A bit of everything." The result is a 5-track EP whose sound is based on yesteryear, but feels like tomorrow.</p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe seamless="" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=2558003326/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;">&lt;a href="http://subterraneanwavelength.bandcamp.com/album/effervescent-lifeforms"&gt;Effervescent Lifeforms by Micr.Pluto&lt;/a&gt;</iframe></div><p>In order to achieve the experimental, nostalgic yet futuristic beat-driven sound of the EP, Micr.Pluto engaged in a lot of exploration of the different techniques, styles and sounds of these influential genres, creating a host of tracks for him to play with. "I played around a lot with the actual styles. With 'Strange Bounds,' around that track, I had also recorded a project with Mx Blouse. They are on some future kwaito dance tip. It was literally creating a lot of tracks focused on a certain aesthetic."<br></p><h4>Read: T<a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/kwaito-producers-best-south-africa/" target="_blank">he 10 Best Kwaito Producers</a></h4><p>Alongside the flows of Tribal Rebel Ludi, the EP also features guitarist and composer <strong>Chimurenga </strong>and pianist <strong>Emamkay</strong> who can be heard on tracks such as "Fragments of Light" and "Transit Portal," allowing Micr.Pluto to once again bring collaborators into his project.</p><p>"I felt like it made it fuller, more complete and gave it a bit more of an organic feel instead of it being strictly digital," says the producer. "Collaborating is also something I'm really big on. I usually collaborate with vocalists, so it was dope to pull in guitarists and composers."</p><p>Opening the EP is the bouncy "Sweeping Ocean Floors," a track which layers chopped vocals with stabs of an organ and a dreamy melody over lively drums. An off-kilter bass line takes centre stage on "Strange Bounce" which punches through drawn-out synth chords and muted vocal samples. Tribal Rebel Ludi's eloquent and punchy rhymes dominate the low-slung "Fragments of Light," a track which, thanks to contributions from live instrumentation, has an added layer of warmth and life. In a similar vein, and driven by a mellow acoustic guitar melody, "Transit Portal" is reminiscent of psychedelic funk, while the closing track "Magnetism" sees a kwaito-reminiscent bassline share the stage with funk drums and a blazing guitar solo.</p><p>Apart from this release, Micr.Pluto also helped produce full-length projects for a number of artists. "I have a project with Mx Blouse that I did the bulk of the production on [which is coming out] at the end of the month."</p><p>He also has a number of singles waiting to be released, some of varying styles and others building on the exploration of sounds and styles begun in <em>Effervescent Lifeforms</em>. Subterranean Wavelength is also releasing a number of projects including a full-length release.</p><p>"We've got a project we produced with a vocalist called Miss Isis, an EP from a new label addition called Hot <strong>Gwaai</strong> and a bunch of singles from what people have been submitting to the label."</p><p>It is thanks to releases such as <em>Effervescent Lifeforms</em> as well as those he has had a hand in that ensure Micr.Pluto continues to be a consistent feature of South Africa's electronica scene and can be counted on to deliver fresh and innovative beat-based sonics.</p><p>Stream <em>Effervescent Lifeforms</em> on <a href="https://music.apple.com/za/album/effervescent-lifeforms-ep/1520007210" target="_blank">Apple Music</a> and <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5zWAD5wsKbwv3JlDfT1gcc?si=UscNyuadRWGEN-xHxvh1Hg" target="_blank">Spotify</a>. </p><iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:5zWAD5wsKbwv3JlDfT1gcc" id="b7716" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d383219a9005004eb67ef58b565a0fdd" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/za/album/effervescent-lifeforms-ep/1520007210" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>
