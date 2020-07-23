music
Popular
Music News
Jul. 23, 2020 01:17PM EST
youtu.be
Sampa The Great - Time’s Up (feat. Krown) (Official Video)

Sampa The Great Takes the Music Industry to Task on 'Time's Up'

The artist boldly calls out the exploitation of Black artists in the music industry with a stunning, 90s hip hop-inspired visual.

Zambian-born, Melbourne-based MC Sampa the Great returns with her latest track "Times Up," featuring fellow Melbourne-based artist Krwon. The track is the latest single from her 2019 album The Return.

"Times Up" is a bold indictment of racism in the music industry. "Allyship should never be performative," said the artist about the track—echoing the thoughts of many Black people across industries in light of global Back Lives Matter protests.

"As we continue past blackout day, all music orgs/labels should be put to task in bringing forward their initiatives for real change in the industry." The artist criticizes the way in which the industry exploits Black art and artists for profit.

She released the song along with a striking visual which features her and collaborator Krown in spacey settings and eclectic outfits. Directed by filmmaker Sanjay De Silva, the video draws inspiration from the quirky, experimental hip hop music videos of 90s and also reflects the anti-establishment energy of the song's themes. Silva previously worked with Sampa the Great on the music video for her award-winning song "Final Form."

The artist also teamed up with Melbourne-based mental health organization Pola Psychology to address the mental health needs of African youth within the city. "At a time like this, it's important to let my friends and the wider African community know that this support exists and our health matters," said the artist of the initiative.

Watch the music video for "Times Up" above and revisit her critically-acclaimed album The Return below.


From Your Site Articles
zambia sampa the great new music black lives matter music
Audio

Micr.Pluto's Latest EP Feels Like Tomorrow

South African producer Micr.Pluto's Effervescent Lifeforms explores the sounds which laid the foundation for him, returning to the beat-driven production of his early years.

A consistent and hard-working feature of Johannesburg's left-field electronica scene, Micr.Pluto has been releasing his own take on the genre and beat-music since 2013. With his early music rooted in hip-hop, especially boom bap, Micr.Pluto's sound has evolved over the years toward the dark and futuristic with his most recent releases, continuing to do so as he keeps experimenting and playing with sound.

Having collaborated with a number of artists over the years, Micr.Pluto furthered his investment into the scene when he, alongside fellow artist Tribal Rebel Ludi and writer Edward Kgosidintsi, founded the record label Subterranean Wavelengths in 2016.

The label has released a broad range of electronic music from artist such as Daev Martian, Eye-On Feather, KAJAMA and Umaah. The Subterranean Wavelengths compilation series highlighted the work of fellow South African experimental beat-makers.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Wizkid, Sarkodie, AKA, Jupiter & Okwess, El'vee, Adekunle Gold and more.