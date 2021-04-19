Senegal Denies Release of Former Chadian President Hissène Habré
The Senegalese judicial government has refused to release Chad's imprisoned ex-president Hissène Habré on the alleged basis of his health concerns.
The Senegalese judiciary has refused former Chad president Hissène Habré's request to be released from prison. Habré faces life imprisonment for crimes against humanity including rape, kidnapping, slavery and executions. The decision by the Senegalese judiciary comes after the 79-year-old former statesman's lawyers reportedly filed for his release on the basis of health concerns.
The judges cited that the health concerns were to be directed to the prison administration and that they were not reason enough to grant "permission of release". Habré's age makes him particularly high risk for COVID-19 and so, according to New York Times, was granted a 60-day quarantine in April last year and returned to his cell in June. Victims of Habré's regime, who faced oppression under his rule, have supported the judges' decision calling it "justice". They further called for the ex-president to pay reparations for his crimes. Approximately 125 million euros were allocated for more than 7 300 victims of Habré's regime, who are still demanding compensation.
Habré was the President of Chad from 1982 to 1990. According to BBC News, he was ousted for torturing and killing over 40 000 people and subsequently fled to Senegal, where he was arrested in 2005, trialed in 2015 and sentenced in May 2016. Habré's legal team filed his request on March 29, 2021.