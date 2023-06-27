Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio has secured re-election amid concerns over transparency and sporadic violence, as announced by the country's electoral commission. Mr. Bio, a former coup leader who has championed education and women's rights, emerged victorious in the first round of voting, surpassing expectations by capturing 56 percent of the vote. Samura Kamara, the leading opposition candidate, finished in second place with 41 percent.

The election, held on Saturday, was a highly anticipated rematch of the 2018 contest, where Mr. Bio narrowly defeated Mr. Kamara, an economist and former government minister.

However, the opposition All People's Congress (APC) has raised disputes regarding the vote tallying, expressing concerns about the lack of transparency and responsibility demonstrated by the electoral commission. The party criticized the absence of information regarding the origin of the ballots from polling stations or districts and denounced the alleged fabrication of results. The APC adamantly rejected the reported outcome, citing instances of "overvoting" and asserting their own victory.

During a press conference on Monday, European Union observers emphasized the lack of transparency and communication by the electoral authority, leading to a loss of trust in the electoral process. The observers reported witnessing violence at several polling stations during both the voting and counting stages, exacerbating the already tense situation.

While overall campaigning remained largely peaceful, isolated incidents of election-related violence targeted the opposition in ruling party strongholds, particularly in the southeast. Mr. Kamara reported instances of attacks on campaign posters, assaults on supporters, and even the burning of his party office in the city of Bo.

On Sunday, the day after the election, Sierra Leonean police converged on crowds gathered outside APC headquarters in Freetown where Mr. Kamara had assembled supporters to look over the data from the election. Firing tear gas to disperse the crowd, law enforcement said that APC supporters paraded through the streets harassing people on the road and claiming to have won the election before the official results stated otherwise. A spokesman for the country’s national security agency denied to The New York Times that the military was present at the scene.

As Sierra Leone navigates the aftermath of the election, concerns regarding inclusivity, and political stability persist, demanding immediate attention and resolution in the days to come. The reelected government faces the challenge of addressing these issues to ensure the restoration of public trust and the consolidation of democratic practices.