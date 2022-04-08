DJ Neptune, Mr Eazi & Konshens Join Forces On 'Walangolo'

The Nigerian DJ recruits some of his faves from across the diaspora to drop a track strong enough to summon the summertime feels.
DJ Neptune has released single "Walangolo" with fellow Nigerian afrobeats heavyweight Mr Eazi and Jamaican dancehall enchanter Konshens to get fans up and ready for the upcoming warmer months we've all been praying for.
The infectious single is a classically good, sun-drenched, hip-shaking tune sure to be heard at any high-energy shindig you may find yourself at this summer. The bouncy blend of afrobeats rhythms, Caribbean flavors, and Latin influences reminds us of Neptune's keen ear and talent for creating some of our favorite genre-bending tracks to date. A tropical beat of note, "Walangolo" is sure to get fans excited for what's to come in the rest of this year.
Producing the track himself, DJ Neptune seems to have found a successful studio mate in Eazi, as their latest joint tracks featuring Joeboy "Nobody," "Do and Undo" and 2019's "Marry" all went on to bring the pair major success and growth within their crafts. Speaking on their latest collaboration, Mr Eazi says, "We made this record in Los Angeles whilst just taking in the summer energy and vibing in the house, hopefully, it carries that spirit to everyone who hears it!”
Last year, the award-winning DJ and producer released his second project, Greatness 2.0' Neptune secured a number of hits off of the album, namely "Only Fan" featuring Lojay and Zlatan, "Gaza" featuring Nigerian reggae-dancehall crooner Patoranking, and "Hustle" featuring South Africa's Focalistic. Neptune is clearing in his making era — and we are certainly not complaining. Whispers of a third upcoming album from Neptune being released later this year have been, but nothing has been confirmed yet. I guess we'll just have to have this one on repeat until then.
Listen to DJ Neptune, Mr Eazi, and Konshens's new single 'Walangolo' here.
