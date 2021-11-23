DJ Neptune Summons Lojay & Zlatan to Be Your 'Only Fan'
The Nigerian DJ is giving teasers from his forthcoming album, Greatness 2.0, which will feature a truly all-star cast of African talent.
Award-winning Nigerian artist DJ Neptune's highly anticipated, forthcoming second album is coming soon — and he's treating fans to a brand new single while we patiently wait. Neptune released single "Only Fan" this week, featuring Nigerian favorites Lojay and Zlatan, and fans are already excited for what's to come. But, we won't have to wait too long as Neptune's sophomore album titled Greatness 2.0 comes out this Friday, November 26 via his home label Neptune Records and Mr. Eazi's emPawa Africa.
Neptune has kept fans up to speed with info about his upcoming project, releasing the tracklist this week — and it looks like listeners are in for an African-sized treat! The lineup of music superstars and producers includes Mr. Eazi, Stonebwoy, Yemi Alade, Joeboy, Adekunle Gold, Simi and so many more popular names from the continent. DJ Neptune has been called Africa's DJ Khaled and while he is in a league of his own, the talent the musician and producer has for making exceptional songs for artists to show off their own talents makes him a valuable player in the big league.
DJ Neptune's first installment, Greatness: The Album debuted in 2018 and manifested as a collaborative project grown from his extensive contacts, and years of experience as one of Nigeria's top club DJs and radio personalities. The star-studded compilation with features from Burna Boy, Davido, Kizz Daniel, and Olamide, to name a few.
Greatness 2.0 comes to fans as a survey of sounds and genres currently running Africa, bouncing from afrobeats to amapiano, and dabbling in Ghana's Asakaa genre — a thrilling new take on drill. On his upcoming album, Neptune said, "With this project, I wanted to create something that people of different age brackets, and fans of different genres of music, can connect with," DJ NEPTUNE says. "I've been able to conquer my market in Nigeria, and now this is me moving out of my home base and spreading my wings across other regions of Africa."
Listen to DJ Neptune's latest release "Only Fan" featuring Lojay and Zlatan here.
Only Fan www.youtube.com
- AFRICA IN YOUR EARBUDS #35: DJ NEPTUNE - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch DJ Neptune, Mr Eazi and JoeBoy in Music Video for New ... ›
- DJ Neptune, Joeboy & Mr Eazi 'Nobody' - OkayAfrica ›
- Teni & DJ Neptune 'The Quarantine Playlist' - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch DJ Neptune and Davido's New Music Video for 'Dèmo ... ›
- Holmes “Finally” (featuring DJ Neptune) (produced by P. Loops ... ›