nigeria
News Brief
Zee Ngema
Nov. 23, 2021 12:24PM EST
Image: Single artwork

DJ Neptune Summons Lojay & Zlatan to Be Your 'Only Fan'

The Nigerian DJ is giving teasers from his forthcoming album, Greatness 2.0, which will feature a truly all-star cast of African talent.

Award-winning Nigerian artist DJ Neptune's highly anticipated, forthcoming second album is coming soon — and he's treating fans to a brand new single while we patiently wait. Neptune released single "Only Fan" this week, featuring Nigerian favorites Lojay and Zlatan, and fans are already excited for what's to come. But, we won't have to wait too long as Neptune's sophomore album titled Greatness 2.0 comes out this Friday, November 26 via his home label Neptune Records and Mr. Eazi's emPawa Africa.

Neptune has kept fans up to speed with info about his upcoming project, releasing the tracklist this week — and it looks like listeners are in for an African-sized treat! The lineup of music superstars and producers includes Mr. Eazi, Stonebwoy, Yemi Alade, Joeboy, Adekunle Gold, Simi and so many more popular names from the continent. DJ Neptune has been called Africa's DJ Khaled and while he is in a league of his own, the talent the musician and producer has for making exceptional songs for artists to show off their own talents makes him a valuable player in the big league.

DJ Neptune's first installment, Greatness: The Album debuted in 2018 and manifested as a collaborative project grown from his extensive contacts, and years of experience as one of Nigeria's top club DJs and radio personalities. The star-studded compilation with features from Burna Boy, Davido, Kizz Daniel, and Olamide, to name a few.

Greatness 2.0 comes to fans as a survey of sounds and genres currently running Africa, bouncing from afrobeats to amapiano, and dabbling in Ghana's Asakaa genre — a thrilling new take on drill. On his upcoming album, Neptune said, "With this project, I wanted to create something that people of different age brackets, and fans of different genres of music, can connect with," DJ NEPTUNE says. "I've been able to conquer my market in Nigeria, and now this is me moving out of my home base and spreading my wings across other regions of Africa."

Listen to DJ Neptune's latest release "Only Fan" featuring Lojay and Zlatan here.


Only Fan www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
dj neptune nigeria nigerian music lojay zlatan joeboy adekunle gold simi yemi alade mr eazi stonebwoy afrobeats amapiano asakaa
Music
Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Wizkid, Tems, Black Coffee & More Nominated For 2022 Grammy Awards

See the full list of African artists honored during Tuesday's nomination ceremony.

Next year's Grammy nominations are in and Africa showed up and out!

The 64th annual Grammy music awards are on the horizon, and Tuesday's nomination ceremony covered a lot of ground within the music industry. Not surprisingly, Wizkid's Made In Lagos (Deluxe) received a nod for Best Global Music album, with the stellar and globally adorned track "Essence" featuring Nigeria's Tems being nominated for Best Global Music Performance. Nigerian favorites Femi and Made Kuti's joint project Legacy+ received a nomination under the Best Global Music Album category.

Other notable nods include; Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo's collaboration with Nigerian powerhouse Burna Boy, as well her performance with American cellist Yo-Yo Ma received under the Global Music Performance category. South Africa's Black Coffee's album Subconsciously made its mark within the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category with his own nomination, and Ghanaian artist Rocky Dawuni under Best Global Music Album.

The music ceremony will be hosted in Los Angeles, US on January 31 2022 and we're excited to see who snags the highly coveted awards during next year's ceremony. In the meantime, let us know on Twitter who you're excited to see perform.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of African artists nominated for next year's Grammy award ceremony.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

Best Global Music Performance

"Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab

"Do Yourself," Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

"Pà Pá Pà," Femi Kuti

"Blewu," Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo

"Essence," Wizkid featuring Tems

Best Global Music Album

"Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1," Rocky Dawuni

"East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert," Daniel Ho and Friends

"Mother Nature," Angelique Kidjo

"Legacy +," Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

"Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition," Wizkid

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"Subconsciously," Black Coffee

"Fallen Embers," Illenium

"Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)," Major Lazer

"Shockwave," Marshmello

"Free Love," Sylvan Esso

"Judgement," Ten City

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Mini Cho and the Renaissance of African Surf Culture

Competitive surfing helped Mini Cho find his place in the world. Now he wants to bring other Mozambicans into the fold.