Somalian Sprinter Faces Backlash for Questionable Performance at World University Games

Nasra Ali Abukar, a Somalian athlete competing in the women's 100 meters at the World University Games in Chengdu, China, has become the center of attention after her unusually slow performance went viral.

Abukar finished the race in a disappointing 21.81 seconds, a staggering 10 seconds behind the leaders, and was seen visibly lagging behind her fellow competitors as she crossed the finish line. The time has been labeled as the 'slowest-ever' recorded in international competition.

In a video capturing the race, Abukar is shown falling behind as the rest of the field sprint towards the finish line, with the winner completing the distance in just 11.4 seconds.

Putting Abukar's speed into perspective, the qualifying standard for the U.S. women's Olympic 100m team is 11.15 seconds. Even the slowest recorded time in the women's 100m at the 2020 Olympics was 15.26 seconds, more than six seconds faster than Abukar's time.



World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field, awards points based on performance, with a maximum of 1,400 points for women finishing the 100m in 10.12 seconds or less. In comparison, finishing the 100m in 21.68 seconds, still faster than Abukar's time, awards only 1 point.

The selection of Abukar for the competition has sparked controversy and raised questions on social media about the validity of her inclusion. Allegations of nepotism have surfaced, as some claim she is the niece of Somali Athletics President Abdullahi Ahmed Tarabi, and her presence in the team is linked to claims of financial irregularities.

Newsweek has attempted to contact Garaad and Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sport for comments on the situation. Elham Garaad, who originally posted the video on Twitter, criticized the government's decision, expressing disappointment and labeling it as an example of an "incompetent government."

The Somali Athletics Federation has responded to the condemnation and announced an investigation into Abukar's selection.

This is not the first time Somalia has faced scrutiny over the selection of female athletes. In 2016, Maryan Nuh Muse represented the country at the Rio Olympics in the 400 meters, despite recording a significantly slow time. Back then, her participation was seen as an inspiration for others to pursue a path into athletics.