South Africa's MacG Apologies To Ari Lennox For Crass Interview
The podcast host and media personality set the internet alight after the inappropriate, juvenile questions he shot at the American R&B singer last month.
Last month, Podcast and Chill' host MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho upset the internet after a rather uncomfortable conversation with American R&B songstress Ari Lennox on his podcast. During a discussion about Lennox's 2019 single "Pop" -- an explicit track establishing a suitor's real intentions after a rendezvous -- MacG's inner voice told the host that it would be a good idea to ask the singer about her own personal sex life. "And where are we at right now?" he asked. "Is someone f***ing you good right now?"
Yes. Yes, he did.
The crass question stumped Lennox at first -- most likely because she couldn't believe how audacious the host's question was -- but recovered slightly by saying to the host, "Oh my god. That’s a wild question. Why ask it that way? Whoa.” Lennox recoiled and made it clear that she did not appreciate the explicit and juvenile conversation that the media personality was trying to encourage. The interview did, however, continue.
This week, the podcaster delivered a dull apology while guest-starring on podcast Higher Learning. This comes after American rapper and fellow podcast host Joe Budden referred to MacG as a "shock jockey". “I want to sincerely apologize for that question and how it made her feel," he said to US hosts Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay. "And everything that came after that interview dropped. I'm not a malicious person. I don't hate anyone. I have the utmost respect for women. I would love to genuinely apologize to Ari and everyone who I might have offended with those comments.” Addressing Budden's comments, the podcaster said, “Please tell Joe Budden I am not a shock jock dawg, I am a broadcaster. I've been doing this longer than him."
When the podcast aired, Twitter users from South Africa and beyond took to Lennox's defense and the singer explained her experience, in a series of now-deleted tweets. “I wrote every lyric on my Shea Butter album, you worthless germ! I was completely shocked and have never in my life been asked such a distasteful and predatory question. Regardless of what the hell I wrote does not give you losers the right to justify the disrespect,” she said. “I’m just like…why was I alone on a call full of people? Why didn’t anyone intervene?” And why wasn’t parts of the interview destroyed like the team promised? Why did it happen to begin with? I just feel slow and ambushed and blind-sighted."
I’ve been my most happiest creating music and exploring life sober. I’m not allowing anything to tamper with my peace anymore.
— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 21, 2022
Just because I happily and freely sing/write about sex don’t make any kind of creepy disrespect warranted. I clearly was in immense shock and hate that I didn’t react differently.
— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 21, 2022
But fuck it! I don’t want anyone feeling sorry for me. I’m tired of the narrative. Exhausted. I’m good I promise. But as for interviews I’m not doing them anymore. There’s enough lives and interviews out there already.
— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 21, 2022