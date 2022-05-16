Mmuso Maxwell Designers on Winning the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation

Photo Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Woolmark International Pty Ltd

Mmuso Potsane and Maxwell Boko of Mmuso Maxwell are winners of the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation.

We met up with Mmuso Potsane and Maxwell Boko, the duo behind South African brand Mmuso Maxwell. We spoke about their upbringing, winning the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation, and more.