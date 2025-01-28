South Sudan Lifts Social Media Ban

South Sudan lifted its ban on all social media platforms earlier today, including Facebook and TikTok. The National Communication Authority (NCA) had instructed internet providers to block access to Facebook, TikTok, and other platforms after videos showing South Sudanese civilians being murdered by militia groups allegedly tied to Sudan's armed forces sparked retaliatory violence.

Retaliatory attacks against Sudanese nationals in Juba and other cities on January 12 resulted in at least 16 deaths , with protesters also looting and destroying Sudanese-owned businesses and homes. "This is culminating from the recent upheaval in Sudan that has exposed the South Sudanese population to unprecedented levels of extreme violence through social media posts," wrote NCA Director General Napoleon Adok Gai in a letter last Wednesday .

The social media shutdown, which followed a 6 p.m. curfew imposed from January 17 to January 27, was initially planned for a minimum of 30 days to prevent further violence and protect public safety and mental health. However, authorities lifted the ban early after determining the situation was under control.

In a letter on Monday , the NCA confirmed that the graphic content had been removed from social media platforms. "The rise of violence linked to social media content in South Sudan underscores the need for a balanced approach that addresses the root causes of online incitement while protecting the rights of the population," said Director General Gai.

Human rights groups have accused the Sudanese army and allied forces of carrying out ethnically motivated attacks on civilians in El Gezira state earlier this month following their capture of Wad Madani from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. While the Sudanese army has dismissed the widely shared videos of these incidents as "individual violations," the footage sparked violent protests in neighboring South Sudan.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 after decades of civil war, with ongoing tensions over borders, oil revenue, and ethnic divisions. Relations have further deteriorated since April 2023, when over a million Sudanese refugees fled to South Sudan due to the Sudanese civil war.

The South Sudanese government's social media ban response drew immediate criticism. Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn campaign manager at Access Now, a global digital rights group, initially condemned the move while speaking with OkayAfrica, calling it a violation of national and international legal frameworks. After the ban was lifted, she expressed cautious optimism.

"Lifting the suspension on social media platforms was the right thing for the South Sudanese authorities to do. This shows that governments around the world can listen to civil society's calls for open and secure access to digital platforms, even in times of crisis. The #KeepItOn coalition is open to engaging with the government of South Sudan and relevant stakeholders as they explore consolidated efforts and alternatives to avoid shutdowns in the future and advance digital rights across the country," Anthonio said.

Bol Deng Bol, executive director of INTREPID, a South Sudanese-based civil society organization, criticized the government's overall handling of the crisis. "The government was reluctant to respond to the killing of South Sudanese in Sudan. They would have responded swiftly by first condemning the act, sending condolences, and calling for an investigation (involving the international community) and accountability. This sympathy and concern would have mitigated anger among the citizens. But, they didn't do that until the situation got out of hand," he told OkayAfrica. Bol also warned that social media bans could enable government censorship and propaganda through radio and print media.