SPINALL, Summer Walker & Äyanna Want You To Remember Your Power
Nigeria's DJ SPINALL, American singer Summer Walker, British singer Äyanna, and French beat maker DJ Snake have united the globe to deliver a kickass single and accompanying video for "Power (Remember Who You Are)". With production credit also given to "Unknown Nick" and The Eggman, the end of summer track mixed by American legend Dr Dre is just in time to get bodies moving and parties going. The single is the official track of the upcoming rollerskating flick Flipper's Skate Heist.
And continuing in the spirit of unity, the Charlie Buhler-directed vid sheds light on Amapiano's influence on skate culture, and within Black communities, as it's set in LA's Flipper's Rolling Boogie Palace. High-energy scenes from the upcoming short film are weaved among clips of the international stars performing their tune, and the neon dream fantasy works, too.
R&B songstress Walker sounds right at home as her powerful voice danced beautifully over the Amapiano-inspired rhythms provided by the gang of producers. London-based Äyanna's voice and moves kept the attention on her as she urges listeners to "Remember Who You Are". On the single, the singer says, “Working with the skaters was deeply inspiring. It was an honour to share the space with them, and everyone on set was so passionate about the song and project as a whole. Being apart of the directors vision was humbling and a real honour. It felt amazing to be included in a culturally significant project.”
And the groovy beats having been handled and approved by legendary rapper and record producer Dr. Dre makes them destined for top regard.