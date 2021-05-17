Nigeria's DJ Spinall Adds 6lack On The New 'Sere' Remix
American artist 6lack joins Nigerian Afropop singer Fireboy DML in bringing additional magic to DJ Spinall's remix of the single 'Sere'.
Nigeria's DJ Spinall has officially dropped the remix for his latest massive hit single "Sere'', off his fifth studio album Grace. The "Sere" remix comes packed with power, especially, with the addition of American rapper 6lack to the banger that originally, only, featured Fireboy DML. The remix follows the music video release for the original "Sere" single, which has amassed millions of views thus far. The remix is a bonus Afopop track worth the listen.
Read: The 10 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
The "Sere" remix is upbeat, yet also chilled enough for those moments when you just feel like kicking back. What makes the remix unique is not only the Caribbean-meets-Afrobeats sound, but also the inclusion of a trumpet that instantly makes it melodious. Suave as ever, 6lack's vocals introduce some hip-hop smoothness all over the track. It is a pity that the "Sere" remix is not on Grace , which already features Nigeria's musical cream of the crop, including Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Niniola and Bella Shmurda to mention a few.
DJ Spinall gained prominence in 2004 as a radio DJ on the Lagos-based radio station Raypower FM, and then went on to establish his own company. In 2014, he released the "Gbe Gbe E" dance single with Grammy-award winning Afrobeats artist Burna Boy, which featured on his 2015 debut album My Story: The Album. He released Ten, Dreams and Iyanu in three consecutive years, while Grace landed on the market in 2020. Since his debut release, DJ Spinall is known for his high energy productions and addictive tracks. Grace is currently sitting at a whopping 70 million across streaming platforms.
Listen to DJ Spinall's "Sere" remix, featuring 6lack and Fireboy DML below.
Stream the "Sere (Remix)" on Spotify.
Stream the "Sere Remix" on Apple Music.
