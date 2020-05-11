spotlight
Popular
Damola Durosomo
May. 11, 2020 12:30PM EST
Photo by O'kiins Howara

"African Créative," 2020.

Spotlight: O'kiins Howara Creates Technicolor Images of His Surroundings With a Smartphone

Get familiar with the work of the Ivorian photographer and visual artist O'kiins Howara.

In our 'Spotlight' series, we highlight the work of photographers, visual artists, multimedia artists and more who are producing vibrant, original work. In our latest piece, we spotlight Ouattara Moussa Idriss Mahaman also known as O'kiins Howara, a self-taught Ivorian photographer and visual artist who works exclusively with his smartphone to bring bright, fashion-forward depictions of Africans to life. Read more about the inspirations behind his work below, and check out some of his stunning images underneath. Be sure to keep up with the artist on Instagram and Twitter.

Their responses have have been edited for length and clarity.

Describe your background as an artist briefly and what led you to become a photographer?

As an artist I touch on several artistic domains: music, drawing, writing, but I did not consider myself an artist until I discovered a love for photos. What led me to photography, I would say, is my way of conceiving things, I wanted to bring to life what I made in my mind.

What are the central themes in your work?

The central theme in my work is often to [express] the beauty of Africa through its cultural riches. I also denounce certain evils that affect society.

Can you talk about how you use and interpret color in your work?

Colors are for me an essential element for the beauty and the originality of the photo, I use color to bring life to the photo.

How has the current pandemic affected you as a creator?

It has not affected my work that much, but it should be noted however, that there is less contact with the outside world. Since I often work with other models and props, I can't have all the accessories I want, as well as all the [other] elements necessary for the composition. But I try to do my best to always create.

"False System," 2019

Photo by O'kiins Howara

"Breath," 2020.

Photo by O'kiins Howara

"Color," 2019.

Photo by O'kiins Howara

"Behind M'y self," 2020

Photo by O'kiins Howara

From Your Site Articles
photography visual art cote d'ivoire ivory coast art african artists african art african creatives o'kiins howara spotlight
Arts + Culture
Photo by Michael Yarish.

'You Just Have to Watch it' Says the Star of the Surprising Sitcom 'Bob Hearts Abishola'

Actress Folake Olowofoyeku opens up about bringing the Nigerian immigrant experience to a network sitcom and why she's proud to play a nurse on television.

African actors rarely get to play African roles on American TV, especially respectful ones. Folake Olowofoyeku is the notable exception. Over the past year, the Nigerian actress has quietly made history as the star of the CBS comedy series, Bob Hearts Abishola. The sleeper hit has already been picked up for a second season.

Because it was hard for many to imagine the upside of an American TV sitcom with the premise of a white man in Detroit falling for the African nurse who cares for him in the hospital following a heart attack scare, many folks just didn't know what to expect. Some folks still haven't checked it out.

"I understand what the reservations were," Olowofoyeku tells OkayAfrica via phone from Los Angeles. "You just have to watch it. You have to give it a chance and not just judge it based on what your ideas might be."

Those who have given it a chance have learned that, based on the show's premise, Abishola, who lives with her aunt and uncle, is not who they thought she would be. In fact, when Bob starts pursuing her, she seems just as confused as his own family and many of us. Busy raising her son Dele and working long hours as a nurse, a relationship is the absolute last thing on Abishola's mind. Bob has to pursue her, respectfully of course, to get her to even consider the idea of them.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Women Tell the Story of Ethiopia’s Red Terror In This New Documentary from Tamara Dawit

Finding Sally weaves history and mystery together in the quest to find a missing aunt.