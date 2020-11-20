south african music
News Brief
Music News
Nov. 20, 2020 05:01AM EST

Stiff Pap Enlists Moonchild Sanelly For Carefree December-Ready Single and Music Video ‘Ngomso’

Stiff Pap and Moonchild Sanelly team up for infectious summer-ready single and music video 'Ngomso'.

The customary gqom snare draws the listener in before one half of Stiff Pap, the rapper AyemaProblem's sparse rhymes detail his intent to party and return home the following day.

The other half of the duo, the producer Jakinda, stacks the layers of the beat one by one, and by the time the song gets to the chorus, its kwaito-esque bouncy rhythm has been decorated by a selection of synth leads of different textures.

"This track is a representation of being young, black and carefree in South Africa. Reminiscent of summer holidays at the beach soaking up some sun with the whole family," says the duo in a press release sent to OkayAfrica.

Complementing AyemaProblem's carefree lyrics and chants is Moonchild Sanelly, who contributes a racy verse which she opens with the lines, "Udl' i-summer, ngidla wena." She gyrates and frolics alongside the duo in the song's accompanying visuals.

Stiff Pap on-set for the "Ngomso" music video. Photo by Arron Nathan.

The music video, which was filmed in Cape Town, was directed by an all-women crew led by director Sandulela Asanda.

"Ngomso", which has been in the vault for three years, is the first single release by Stiff Pap since a series of freestyles they released earlier this year. The crew last released a project in 2019 with their Stiff Pap Radio EP, a follow-up to their 2018 debut EP, Based on a Qho Story.

Stiff Pap has come a long way since being just another experimental hip-hop/electronic duo in Cape Town blending gqom, kwaito, EDM and hip-hop, to cementing their space in the country's alternative electronic and hip-hop scene.

Stream Stiff Pap's new single "Ngomso" on Apple Music and Spotify, and watch the music video below.

Stiff Pap - Ngomso ft. Moonchild Sanelly (Official Video) youtu.be



Follow Stiff Pap on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south africa music stiff pap moonchild sanelly south african music
Video

Ojayy Wright & Teni Bring the Energy With 'Fuji Pop'

You know what's better than one Nigerian hit maker telling you to "shake what your mama gave ya"? Two of them.

The southern-hemisphere-summer envy does not stop! And Nigerian recording artists Ojayy Wright and Teni are certainly not helping with the music video they just dropped. "From Lagos to Soweto", the power duo is definitely getting some of us summer ready with these new visuals.

On the very palpable Fuji musical elements, Ojayy Wright says, "Although I grew up around Fuji music, I was never into it until recently when I found myself using a lot of Fuji elements and realised how much influence it has on me," he says, "So I decided to make something in that line."

It's almost delicious to hear and witness how Wright advances the vision of traditional African Fuji music, by taking the pure joy of Fuji, and mixing it into the tropical vibe he so clearly loves. After the heatwave that was his last album, 37 Degrees In Lagos, Wright welcomes the "boisterous relief of Fuji's loudness" and tongue-in-cheek lyrics to demand an audience, in this next phase of his career.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Op-Ed: Laying Bare South Africa's 'White Lie'

There are many persecuted minorities in the world—white South Africans are certainly not one of those.