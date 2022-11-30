Watch Stormzy's 'This Is What I Mean' Video Featuring Amaarae, Black Sherif & Ms Banks
Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. popularly known as Stormzy recently recruited a star-studded entourage of artists to feature on the music video for “This Is What I Mean.” The record features Amaarae, Black Sherif, Ms Banks, STORRY and Jacob Collier.
Following the release of his third studio album This Is What I Mean last week, Stormzy worked with his video team to bring the song to life.
The body of work consists of 12 tracks and also features appearances from Debbie, Sampha,, and more. The new album's single, "This Is What I Mean," is a P2J, Knox Brown, Joel Peters, and PRGRSHN-produced joiny that fully highlights Stormzy’s music ingenuity.
With vibrant shots, artistic reels, and sharp delivery, the music video is an accurate rendition of the song, and brings its overall message to life. A portion of the music video also shows Stormzy celebrating at his album release party.
Stormzy’s album has been praised by fans for his fusion of soulful genres that underscore his melodic ability.
Stormzys’s globally acclaimed record Heavy Is the Head, had 16 songs and featured music heavyweights like Burna Boy, Headie One, Tiana Major9, Yebba, H.E.R., Aitch, and Ed Sheeran. The body of work quickly skyrocketed to the top of the U.K. music charts. This is What I Mean leans into gospel and R&B to showcase the artist’s growth and versatility.
Watch the video for the track below.
STORMZY - THIS IS WHAT I MEAN (starring. AMAARAE, BLACK SHERIF, JACOB COLLIER, MS BANKS & STORRY)youtu.be
