Photo by ERICKY BONIPHACE/AFP via Getty Images.

Tanzania Chadema party chairman Freeman Mbowe (C) arrives at the party's headquarters after being released from Segerea prison in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on March 13, 2020.

Tanzanian Opposition Leader Freeman Mbowe Arrested Ahead of Protests

Following heavily contested elections which saw President John Magufuli victorious, Tanzanian opposition leader Freeman Mbowe has been arrested alongside other opposition figures. The protests, which were set to take place today, are calling for a vote rerun.