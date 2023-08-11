Tekno Releases Anticipated New Single "Peppermint"

Renowned Nigerian recording artist and record producer, Augustine Miles Kelechi, professionally known as Tekno, has maintained a resounding and influential presence in the music industry since his debut in 2012. The artist's groundbreaking hits "Duro" and "Pana" marked pivotal junctures in his career, catapulting him into the limelight and attracting the attention of global sensations such as Drake and Billie Eilish, who promptly extolled his exceptional talent.

Tekno's hallmark style, characterized by harmonious compositions and an inventive approach to production, has not only earned him the admiration of fellow musicians but also sought-after collaborations. Esteemed icons in the industry, including luminaries like Beyoncé and Swae Lee, have actively engaged him for their projects, both as a featured artist and a producer. This bears testimony to his profound influence in shaping the landscape of Afrobeat music, both within Nigeria and on the international stage.

Tekno's most recent unveiling is the eagerly anticipated single, "Peppermint." Produced with finesse by the gifted Egar Boi. "Peppermint" defies genre categorization, drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Afro-Pop, Tekno once again demonstrates his inherent knack for infusing his unique melodic sensibilities into his creative works. This release marks Tekno's third offering this year, following his previous hits, "Peace of Mind" and the socially poignant "Freetown."

The track Peppermint itself embodies a distinctive and invigorating soundscape, with Tekno's velvety vocals weaving seamlessly through the intricately laid instrumentals. This upbeat track is a testament to Tekno's unparalleled ability to manipulate rhythm and melody.