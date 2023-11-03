Teni Releases New Single "Malaika"

Nigerian-American Afropop sensation Teni is set to make waves in the music industry with the announcement of her anticipated sophomore album, Tears of the Sun. In conjunction with this announcement, she is treating her fans to a brand-new single titled "Malaika," which is the third track to be released from the upcoming album, scheduled to drop on November 17th.

As her fans eagerly await the release of her full album, Tears of the Sun, Teni continues to solidify her position as one of the most unique and exhilarating voices in the music scene. "Malaika," her latest single, is set to captivate audiences and is slated for release on November 3rd through Platoon.

"Malaika" is a sonic masterpiece crafted around an enchanting Afrobeats groove. Teni's melodic vocal range soars over a captivating soundscape of synth melodies and a pulsating bassline, promising an unforgettable musical experience. This track is just a taste of what's to come on Teni's highly-anticipated album, Tears of the Sun, which is scheduled to hit the music world on November 17th.

With 16 tracks, Tears of the Sun promises to be a monumental moment in Teni's career. This Afro-pop star is expanding her sound in a celebratory style that is sure to resonate with fans around the world. One standout track, "Lanke," serves as a feel-good anthem and is produced by the award-winning Blaisebeatz, known for his work with artists like Wizkid, Davido, Asake, and Ty Dolla Sign.

The album also includes the megahit "No Days Off," which has already amassed nearly four million streams and has been recognized as one of Rolling Stone's Best Songs of 2023 So Far.

Malaika