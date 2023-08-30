Timaya Unleashes Infectious New Single "Tomato" with Dem Mama Records

Nigerian music star Timaya is back with a new latest single, "Tomato," produced by the acclaimed OrBeat and released under the banner of Dem Mama Records. With his storytelling and musical finesse, Timaya's newest track is making waves in the music scene, cementing his status as a heavyweight in African music.

"Tomato" is a catchy tune that beckons everyone to hit the dance floor and let loose. Timaya's signature energy and charisma radiate throughout the track, creating an experience from the very first beat. He weaves together African rhythms with modern elements, resulting in a harmonious and nostalgic yet thoroughly contemporary sound.

A statement accompanying the release of the track describes it as follows: "As the music unfolds, Timaya's infusion of infectious beats and irresistible melodies whisks listeners into a realm of sheer listening pleasure from the very first note. His distinctive fusion of Afro rhythms with contemporary elements yields a harmonious symphony that effortlessly bridges the chasm between nostalgia and modernity."

With nearly two decades of experience in the music industry, Timaya has solidified his position as a key figure in Nigerian and African music. This latest release follows a string of well-received singles such as 'Sweet Us,' 'My Moto,' and 'Cold Outside,' featuring Bnxn (formerly Buju).

Timaya, who achieved the remarkable feat of crossing 1 billion streams across all digital streaming platforms in May, initially gained mainstream acclaim in 2007 with his debut album, "True Story." Since then, he has released five other albums and collaborated with Grammy-winning Jamaican acts like Sean Paul and Morgan Heritage.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Timaya has been confirmed as one of the headliners of the inaugural "Naija to the World" concert, scheduled to take place at the historic Apollo Theatre in New York, USA, on September 16. According to an official statement, this event aims to "shine a spotlight on the stories that make Nigerian creative talents unique."