Timaya Reflects on Legacy, Hustle, and Afrobeats’ Early Days on 'Afrobeats Intelligence'

In the second episode of the fourth season of Afrobeats Intelligence , presented by OkayAfrica, host Joey Akan sits down with Nigerian music heavyweight Timaya for a long-anticipated conversation. Dressed in black shades, a matching hat, and a crisp white tee offset by vibrant Ankara cloth, the Port Harcourt-born star—who hails from neighbouring Bayelsa state—exudes calm confidence as he opens up about the grind behind the glory.

Timaya pulls back the curtain on the early days of Afrobeats, a time he recalls as financially lean for most. He tells Akan that it was him and the likes of P-Square , 2Baba and D’banj who were making real money. Over the course of the near hour-long interview, the two explore pivotal moments from his career: from launching his own festival earlier this year in his home state, to navigating the music industry with no safety net. “I believe so much in myself. There’s no Plan B,” he says. “Everything I have to do, I don’t have to be stuck in one place.”

Even with a decorated career behind him, Timaya’s hunger remains sharp. “Every new level demands a new devil,” he declares, signaling that his journey is far from over.

Watch the episode below: