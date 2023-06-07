Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savageis setting her fans up for one heck of a summer. Hot off of the release of her rousing single "Stamina," featuring fellow Nigerian talents Young Jonn and Ayra Starr, the Queen of Afrobeats has given us the tools needed to deal with a potential lover with terrible phone etiquette. Savage released the funky video for her latest single "Pick Up" and her line, "Not gone let the devil kolobi my happiness" had us sold from the get-go. The singer has released a number of singles this year, as fans pray that it means a full project is on the cards for us. The idea of someone not picking up Tiwa Savage's call is mindblowing, but, experiences make for great music so we assume something must have inspired the latest track.





The Blaisebeatz-produced single boasts Savage's vocal abundance and ease in making a chart-topping single. Sampling the 2009 hit "No Be Mistake" by Nigerian Fuji singer 9ice to add that extra spice, the singer has gifted fans with another hip-swinging hit to color their summertime experience. Savage recently spent time in Brazil, allegedly the location for the new video, and seemingly came away with a new sense of inspiration.

​Earlier this year, Savage performed at the coronation of King Charles III and the star has plans to grace the stages of New York City's Apollo Theatre on August 25, with plans for a show in London on November 26. Besides continuing to dominate music stages, the singer is also focused on sharing the good vibes after leaving a comment on her official YouTube video release reminding fans, "Don't let no one play games with your heart."